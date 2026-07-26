Another Hallmark Actress Cut From ‘When Calls The Heart’ Cast Before Season 14

On the heels of Melissa Gilbert revealing that Hallmark opted not to bring her back for a third season of its hit series, “When Calls The Heart,” another actress has announced that the same is true for her.

On July 18, 2026, longtime Hallmark supporting actress Samantha Ferris posted a photo of herself on the set and wrote, “Sad news (for me, anyway). I won’t be back as the fabulous Maisie Hickam on When Calls the Heart this coming season😭. I don’t really have a reason as sometimes they just don’t tell you, but I LOVED my time on the show and grateful for the two seasons I had. Such a fabulous group of people. Keep on rollin, Hearties! Be well❤️”

‘When Calls The Heart’ Fans ‘Heartbroken’ to Learn Samantha Ferris Isn’t Returning

Ferris played Maisie Hickam, the older sister of Ben Rosenbaum’s Mike Hickam, in seasons 11 and 13. In 2026, she was part of a central storyline as the mayor of a nearby town, Benson Hills, that was devastated by a forest fire in Goldie National Park.

The townspeople of Hope Valley took in many of the residents of Benson Hills as Maisie led efforts to rebuild her town. In the season 13 finale, after Chris McNally’s character, Lucas Brouchard, decided to step down from the governorship, residents of both towns convinced Maisie to run for the position, including an impassioned plea from Mike to his sister.

In the comment section of Ferris’ post, many Hearties expressed how disappointed they were to learn she won’t be part of season 14, which begins filming in August.

One fan lamented, “First they don’t bring Melissa Gilbert back and now they don’t bring Samantha Ferris back…what is WCTH doing?!” while someone else wrote, “Very disappointing news…so loved the character you brought to life, she was uniquely perfect & her witty strong personality will leave a footprint …”

“I’m heartbroken,” another commented. “I wanted MORE Maisie!!!!!!”

Another wrote, “😢 I have found many much-appreciated laughs from the way you bring Maisy to life. Thank you for being such a wonderful addition to a massive source of comfort to me. Your talent is beyond—-will be turning in to whatever you do next ❤️”

Before landing her role on WCTH, Ferris was part of the supporting casts of multiple Hallmark movies including 2024’s “The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death is Listening,” 2023’s “A Picture of Her” and “A Winning Team,” and 2021’s “Eight Gifts of Hannukah.”

Melissa Gilbert Announced Her ‘When Calls The Heart’ Departure 2 Days Before Samantha Ferris

Hallmark Jack Wagner and Melissa Gilbert on “When Calls The Heart”

Among the hundreds who showed Ferris some love by liking her post was Gilbert, who announced her exit from “When Calls The Heart” two days earlier, on July 16. Gilbert spent the last two seasons playing investigator Georgie McGill, who rekindled an old romance with Jack Wagner’s character, Mountie Bill Avery.

“Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls The Heart this coming season,” Gilbert wrote in an Instagram post, with part of her message shared as an image with black text on a white background. “The answer to that is no I will not. I am told this is due to ‘Budget issues.’ That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14.”

In a statement to EntertainmentNow, Hallmark Channel said, “We can confirm that Melissa’s storyline on When Calls the Heart concluded in season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her.”

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin made her return to WCTH in a brief cameo at the end of season 13’s finale, after announcing she’ll be back for season 14 as Abigail Stanton, six years after her involvement in a national college admissions scandal led to her being let go from the network.