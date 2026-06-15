Are Cody and Molly a Snooze Fest? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Weigh In

Not every couple on “General Hospital” inspires passionate debate, but Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) have managed to do just that. While some viewers appreciate the pair’s relatively drama-free romance, others argue that the relationship lacks the excitement and chemistry needed to become a true Port Charles supercouple.

After Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson posed a question about the duo’s future on their Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account, fans quickly weighed in with strong opinions. Read on to see what viewers had to say and why Cody and Molly continue to divide the fanbase.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Divided on Cody and Molly

The Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account recently posed a question to “General Hospital” fans, asking, “NOT FOR EVERYONE? If Cody and Molly rode off into the sunset forever, would you really miss them?”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with their opinions.

While a handful of viewers agreed with the sentiment, responding simply with “no” or “not really,” many others made it clear that Cody and Molly have become one of their favorite pairings on the soap.

One fan wrote, “I like Molly and Cody, plus I would rather have them on than Cullum, Sidwell, Brennan, Willow, Drew, Cassius, Lisel.”

Others strongly defended the pairing. “Yes. I want to see where this relationship is headed. They are both great actors, and I would hate to miss their screentime,” one fan shared.

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Another viewer pointed out that stable romances have become increasingly rare in Port Charles, writing, “Well, considering they’re one of the only love stories at the moment, with the exception of the younger couples, yes, I would miss them.”

A similar sentiment was echoed by another fan, who simply stated, “We need at least one happy couple on the show.”

Still, some did note that the duo can be quite boring, with one fan writing, “Not really. I prefer them over Willow, Nina, Sidwell, and such, but they aren’t exactly exciting. Emma and Gio have more chemistry together.”

Cody and Molly’s Romance Developed After Major Heartbreak

As longtime “General Hospital” viewers will remember, Cody and Molly’s relationship grew out of two very different heartbreaks. Molly spent years building a life with TJ Ashford, but their longtime relationship ultimately fell apart following the tragic loss of their daughter and the challenges that followed.

Meanwhile, Cody faced the heartbreak of his own. He nearly found love with Sasha Gilmore, only for their budding romance to come to an abrupt end when Sasha learned that Robert Scorpio was her biological father, and Cody discovered that Mac Scorpio was his biological father, making the pair cousins.

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After navigating their respective setbacks, Cody and Molly developed an unexpected friendship that gradually evolved into a romance, with the two finding comfort and support in one another during difficult periods in their lives.

Why Some Fans Appreciate Cody and Molly’s Relationship

After emerging from their respective heartbreaks, Cody and Molly developed an unlikely friendship that gradually evolved into something more. Along the way, the pair found comfort, support, and understanding in one another during some of the most difficult periods of their lives.

Unlike many Port Charles couples, Cody and Molly’s romance has largely been free of betrayals, secret affairs, shocking paternity revelations, and other major scandals. While some viewers see that lack of drama as boring, others view it as a refreshing change of pace.

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Several fans who responded to the question pointed to the couple’s stability as one of their biggest strengths. Others noted that with so many romances on the soap ending in heartbreak, Cody and Molly represent one of the few genuinely happy couples currently on canvas.

Based on the fan response, Cody and Molly may not be everyone’s favorite pairing, but they have clearly built a loyal fanbase. Whether viewers find them exciting or simply appreciate their steadier approach to romance, many fans would still miss them if they suddenly rode off into the sunset together.