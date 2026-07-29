‘Days of Our Lives’ Hunk Shows Off His Fitness at 55

Eric Martsolf recently celebrated a milestone birthday, and the longtime “Days of Our Lives” star had fans doing a double-take with his latest social media post. After sharing a gym selfie to mark turning 55, Martsolf quickly received a flood of reactions from fellow soap stars and “DOOL” fans alike. Read on to see what they had to say.

Eric Martsolf Celebrates His 55th Birthday With a Gym Selfie

Eric Martsolf has been a familiar face in daytime television for more than two decades. He made his soap opera debut as Ethan Winthrop on “Passions” in 2002 before making the move to Salem in 2008, where he has portrayed Brady Black on “Days of Our Lives” ever since.

The longtime soap star recently celebrated his 55th birthday and marked the occasion by sharing a gym selfie on social media. Keeping the caption simple, Martsolf wrote, “55.”

The post quickly drew plenty of attention from both his fellow soap stars and longtime fans.

Eric Martsolf’s Soap Co-Stars Couldn’t Resist Joking About the Photo

Several of Martsolf’s current and former co-stars celebrated his birthday while also poking fun at his gym selfie.

Former “Days of Our Lives” co-star Brandon Barash commented, “Forever in no jeans, baby.”

Carson Boatman, who previously portrayed Johnny DiMera on the Peacock soap, joked, “Happy Birthday! I’m getting you a nice pair of pants to go over those underwear!”

Tamara Braun, who previously played Ava Vitali on “Days of Our Lives” and now stars as Sienna Bacall on “The Young and the Restless,” also joined in on the fun.

“Don’t even understand these bodies. You, @ohmygodfrey… what? I will be posting YOUR bodies on my birthday next year,” Braun wrote, referring to Linsey Godfrey, who portrays Sarah Horton on “Days of Our Lives.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Fans Celebrate Eric Martsolf’s Milestone Birthday

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Fans also flooded the comments section with birthday wishes, compliments, and plenty of admiration for Martsolf’s physique.

“Well hello 55. And HBD,” one fan wrote.

Another joked, “Happy Birthday to us!”

Several soap fans wished the actor a wonderful celebration.

“Happy birthday! Hope it’s an amazing celebration,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Happy 55th birthday, Eric. Looking good there.!!!!! Enjoy your day!”

Others praised Martsolf while celebrating his long-running soap career.

“Happy birthday Goat Legend icon God bless you on your special day,” one fan commented.

Another reflected on Martsolf’s earlier role on “Passions,” writing, “Whoooa 55 are you sure you’re not 45 years old? Happy birthday to the one who played Ethan Winthrop, one half of one of my all-time favorite super couple in soap opera, Theresa and Ethan from NBC Passions. Enjoy your special day.”

Whether viewers know Martsolf as Ethan Winthrop from “Passions” or Brady Black from “Days of Our Lives,” it’s clear the veteran soap star continues to have a loyal fanbase. As he celebrates his milestone 55th birthday, both his daytime colleagues and soap fans were eager to wish him well while applauding the actor for looking as fit as ever.