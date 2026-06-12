Luke Macfarlane Makes Rare Appearance with His Longtime Love for ‘Honor of a Lifetime’

Actor Luke Macfarlane has been in the spotlight a lot lately, from his buzzed-about role on ABC’s “Shifting Gears” to his AppleTV+ show “Platonic” getting a third season. But the beloved Hallmark Channel star is rarely photographed at public events with his longtime love, former World Cup Alpine Skier Hig Roberts.

So it was especially cool on June 12, 2026, to see Roberts share photos and video from his and Macfarlane’s night out at the L.A. Dodgers game, as they helped kick off the MLB team’s Pride Night in style.

Luke Macfarlane & Hig Roberts Looked Adorable in Matching Dodgers Jerseys

Roberts shared his and Macfarlane’s night out in a joint post, including video of them fulfilling the time-honored tradition of shouting “It’s Time for Dodger Baseball” into their microphones on the field. Ever since former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully retired in 2016, the Dodgers have invited special guests or groups to say those five words in his honor before each game — including after Sully’s 2022 death, when they had the entire stadium do the honors.

Captioning the post about his and Macfarlane’s time on the field, Roberts wrote, “Proud 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️. Gratitude to the @dodgers, @cierravandyke23, and the entire LGBTQ+ community for this honor of a lifetime. Happy Pride!”

The Dodgers’ 13th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night included a performance by Mariachi Arco-iris De Los Angeles, the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi group, and legendary All-American Girls Professional Baseball League pioneer Maybelle Blair threw the first pitch, per a press release.

Fans and friends loved seeing Macfarlane and Roberts wearing matching Dodgers jerseys as they adorably yelled the phrase in sync and gave each other high-fives. One person gushed in the comments of Roberts’ post, “O. M. G. This is so fun!!! Cutest baseball announcers ever. Love and miss you both. ❤️⚾️❤️⚾️”

Another quipped, “Setting this as my ringtone,” while others called their appearance “amazing,” “so cool,” and “incredible.”

Luke Macfarlane & Hig Roberts Ran the London Marathon Days Before Their Dodgers Appearance

Macfarlane and Roberts’ appearance at Dodgers Stadium came days after they ran the 2026 London Marathon with Roberts’ sister, Cassady, in honor of their late brother, Murphy, who died from complications of Type-1 Diabetes.

Roberts was an alpine skier in college before joining the United States Ski Team in 2015, according to Out, and won two giant slalom national titles. He was also a first alternate at the 2018 Winter Olympics before retiring from the sport in 2019.

He came out as gay the next year and told Out in 2022, “As athletes, the visibility for LGBTQ+ people has been very quiet. There hasn’t been a lot of representation in the space, especially in alpine skiing, a very masculine, aggressive, strength-based sport.”

Macfarlane, who starred with Rachael Leigh Cook in the January Hallmark movie “Caught By Love,” publicly revealed he was gay in a 2008 interview. It’s not known when the couple met, but he told Out in 2025 that he was already exploring his options for starting a family at the time. They welcomed their daughter Tess in June 2023.

“I’m so grateful to be able to share parenting with somebody,” he told the outlet. “I knew I wanted to be a father, and he wanted to be a dad too, and I feel very fortunate for that. I know a lot of couples struggle with that conversation. He’s been a wonderful dad, he really has.”