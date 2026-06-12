Jane Seymour Engaged to John Zambetti—Gorgeous Ring & Proposal Story Revealed!

Jane Seymour is engaged!

The former star of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” one-time “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and Hallmark alum revealed on June 12 that her boyfriend of three years, emergency room physician John Zambetti, recently popped the question.

This will be the fifth walk down the aisle for Seymour, who was previously married to Michael Attenborough, Geoffrey Planer, David Flynn, and James Keach. She and Flynn share two children, while she was also stepmother to his daughter Jenni. Seymour and Keach, meanwhile, also have two children, while she was stepmother to his son Kalen.

Zambetti has two kids from a previous marriage as well.

The couple confirmed the news to PEOPLE, giving fans a look at Seymour’s unique engagement ring, while also detailing the unorthodox proposal.

Inside the Proposal

Zambetti told the outlet he originally hoped to rope good friend Mick Jagger into the proposal, but decided against it.

“It got to be close to her birthday. It was actually Valentine’s Day, the day before her birthday. I thought, ‘This is insane. I’m just gonna do it,’ ” he explained, while revealing he popped the question at their Malibu home.

“I got down on my knees, the whole thing. I had the ring hidden in the safe, pulled out the ring. I opened the box, and the ring popped out of the box, onto the bed,” he recalled. “Then I had to climb under the bed, and then I couldn’t get out, and she had to get out of the bed and pull me out of the bed.”

Per Seymour, neither of them were wearing clothes at the time.



“Serious bedhead involved. But the funniest part was that he couldn’t get up afterwards,” she added. “His knee was now stuck from being under the bed and I’m not strong enough to pull him up because he weighs almost twice what I do. We looked at one another and started laughing hysterically.”

All About the Engagement Ring

Seymour told PEOPLE that she knew he had already picked out a ring.

“I was surprised, but I was not surprised that he wanted me to live with him for the rest of our lives. That [decision] had already been made,” she added.

“I saw this one ring that really spoke to me,” Zambetti added of the unique bauble. “Because it had two stones in it. I mean, normally an engagement ring would be one stone, but I like the fact that it had two stones, and they had a little pavé path leading up to each stone.”

“I thought, like, it’s the two of us together, and there’s our past lives each leading up to us being together,” he added.

The pair said their children are all very supportive of the relationship and their impending nuptials, adding that, for the couple, “the most important thing” is that their big day is all about “us and our families.”

Added Seymour: “We’ve got a lot of very close friends and no one’s getting any younger. So I think at some point there will be some [sort of celebration or ceremony].”

Congratulations to the happy couple!