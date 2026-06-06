Tyler Hynes Issues Heartfelt Reminder After Sweet Fan Surprise Goes Viral

Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes continues to prove he has the biggest heart that’s filled with so much love for his fans. The other day, Hynes surprised a fan with flowers at her door in a touching moment that went viral. It was beautiful, but also brought up a topic Hynes has been dealing with way too much: scammers and impostors.

Tyler Hynes Sweet Warning To Fans

Taking to his Instagram Stories one day after sharing his sweet fan surprise, Hynes wrote a message to remind fans of the fake accounts out there. Hynes used white text on a black background to convey his message in a sweet, lovely, and honest way.

“Together we can make it safe. And keep things beautiful. If you or someone you know thinks they’re speaking to me or my associates or any others like me, share that with someone so that they may help you understand that me and everyone I know is not private messaging anyone and certainly never asking for anything,” he wrote.

In another Instagram Stories slide, Hynes shared “Guidelines on How to report and block a scammer.” The Instagram account Hynies Film, run by film director Jen Silliman, also issued a scammer alert. She warned fans that fake accounts and impostors were out in full force after Hynes shared his “Hynies House Call” fan video.

Silliman, who has been working on a documentary about Hynes, wanted fans to know that scammers and impostors were out in full force, using Hynes’ sweet gesture to get money from people via text messages, emails, and more. The fakes claim the fan in Hynes’ video paid him to come to her home, and that the “Hynies House Calls” can be purchased, which they cannot.

In the video, she reminded fans that neither Hynes nor anyone on his team or family would reach out asking for money of any kind, including a registration fee. “Block, delete, report. We want to keep you safe,” Silliman declared.

Hynes popped into the comments to thank Silliman for spreading a message that he has had to issue far too often.

Tyler Hynes Speaks Out On Beloved Fans Getting Scammed

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Now earlier this year, Hynes got honest about the heartbreaking reality that some of his most vulnerable and sweet fans have been taken advantage of.

“I realize this subject may feel foreign to some but to many, myself included, it’s very real and it’s very understandable how it happens. These are good people. The kind of people we should all be so lucky to have in our lives and thankfully do,” he expressed.

Hyne has made it his mission to help educate his fans on scammers and impostors. In March, Hynes shared a YouTube video by Stephen Findeisen and Kitboga called “Exposing a Romance Scammer.” The video focused on finding a man who posed as Hynes and scammed a fan out of $15,000.

“Awareness is the first step. ‘Exposing A Romance Scammer’ is a story wonderfully told that you can find on YouTube. Sending my love to Deirdre’s family and everyone behind this lovely video,” Hynes wrote in an Instagram post promoting the video.

The Hallmark star continues to work hard to help ensure his beloved fans are safe. A reminder that Hynes only posts to his official Instagram account, and that neither he nor anyone in his life would ever ask for money. Stay safe, Hynies!