Eric Dane Describes ‘Euphoria’ As the ‘Most Profound Experience of My Career’ in Posthumous Interview

For many fans, the late Eric Dane will forever be remembered as Dr. Mark Sloan (a.k.a. Dr. McSteamy) on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

However, of all the roles he played throughout his career, Dane had special affection for his work in “Euphoria,” the HBO drama starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi. That series, in fact, marked his final acting role.

A ‘Profound’ Experience

That was clear in an interview the actor taped prior to his passing, appearing in the just-released HBO special “Euphoria: A Look Back.”

The special — which debuted on Friday, July 24 — features the series’ stars and creator Sam Levinson sharing their memories of working on the show.

Dane’s interview is understandably the most poignant, given that he was taken by ALS in February 2026 at the age of 53.

In the on-camera interview, Dane is seen looking into the camera as he declares, “This show has been the most profound experience of my career.”

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Challenging Opportunities

He continued to reflect on his years with the show, admitting that his gritty role had not been a walk in the park.

“It was at times challenging, but the challenges were taken as opportunities,” Dane continued, via Page Six.

“It’s been such a wonderful experience,” he added.

‘A Wonderful Human Being’

In the special, “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson shared his memories of Dane, describing him as “a wonderful human being” and “a wonderful actor.”

Added Levinson: “He showed up every day with grace and dignity.”

One Final Interview

Shortly after his passing, Dane’s interview with “Famous Last Words” debuted on Netflix.

In the series, Brad Falchuk interviews notable people, with the understanding the interview won’t be aired until its subject has passed away.

In that interview, Dane shared the advice that was resonating with him as he faced down his own mortality.

“First, live now. Right now. In the present,” he said, via Tudum. “It’s hard, but I learned to do that. For years, I have been wandering around mentally and lost in my head for long chunks of time, wallowing and worrying in self-pity, shame, and doubt. I’ve replayed decisions, second-guessed myself. ‘I shouldn’t have done this. I never should’ve that.’ No more. Out of pure survival, I am forced to stay in the present. But I don’t want to be anywhere else. The past contains regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have. Treasure it. Cherish every moment.”

Unexpected Posthumous Succes

Meanwhile, another of Dane’s acting projects made a surprise comeback after his passing. When Netflix unveiled its top 10 streaming series for the week of June 22-28, there was an unexpected show in that list.

Landing at No. 3 was “The Last Ship,” a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Eric Dane.

The series initially premiered in 2014, and ran for five seasons until concluding in 2018.

Dane starred as the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer that happens to be out at sea when 80 percent of the world’s population is wiped out by a deadly virus. “Based on William Brinkley’s novel, the series follows the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Nathan James as its captain Tom Chandler (Dane) and crew navigate life following a global catastrophe that nearly kills off the world’s population,” noted the series’ official logline.









