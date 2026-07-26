Inside HGTV Star Drew Scott’s Daughter Piper’s Nursery ‘Oasis’

HGTV favorites Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan spent two years customizing their daughter Piper’s nursery. Now, the HGTV couple takes fans inside the completed room.

“This has been a magical transformation, not just for Piper, because this is her new baby room nursery, even though now she’s 17 months,” the “Property Brothers” star gushed.

Piper’s Nursery

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Drew and Linda opened their doors to HGTV fans with an exclusive look inside their toddler daughter’s “oasis.”

“We took a little longer than we thought, but we love how this has just become this cute little whimsical space just for our little sweetheart,” he shared in a YouTube video tour on Friday, July 24.

The couple purchased their dream fixer-upper in 2017 and have spent nearly a decade personalizing every corner of their home.

The room that has now become their daughter’s sanctuary was once a “terrible” mustard yellow, with mid-century carpet and 50-year-old wallpaper.

Drew and Linda unintentionally drew inspiration from the room’s past life as they incorporated mustard yellow and floral prints in their little one’s bedroom.

“It’s like all style. It comes and goes, right? What was cool in the ’70s comes back. So, this is basically the bell-bottom color of this house in the ’70s,” Drew shared.

Before Piper joined the family, the room served as a chic guest suite.

“Little did we know months would pass with very little progress,” the “Celebrity IOU” star added. “Linda, I think, [wanted] to go a bit more bold than I [wanted] to go. I do want to keep it going light but fun.”

The pair decided on a muted-toned wallpaper for the room with one bold accent wall of mustard and cream vertical stripes.

Despite welcoming Piper in May 2024, her room was not complete until October 2025.

“No, but legit, she’s almost 18 months. She just turned 17 months, and this is her nursery, which is now basically just her toddler room,” Drew laughed.

The room is “pattern on pattern” with bold stripes, florals, pink and yellow accents.

“I think the important thing with a kid space is I don’t think it needs to be overly childish…Like even the wallpaper, we don’t have to change that to make it a more mature room as she gets older,” the proud dad added.

Linda agreed, “These decor pieces we’ll be able to change up [music] easily so it can grow with her.”

Raising Toddlers

Drew and Linda shared a hilarious and relatable parenting moment when it comes to baby no. 2.

“First kid: finish nursery 3 months early,” the couple shared via Instagram on Friday, over a clip of son Parker’s adorable nursery. “Second kid: finish nursery 24 months late,” she added.

“Better late than never 😂,” the official “Property Brothers” Instagram account replied.

Drew and Linda began dating in 2010 after meeting at an event during Toronto Fashion Week. Two years later, she was named the creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018 in a stunning Italian ceremony. In the eight years of marriage, they have welcomed two children: Son Parker, born in May 2022, and daughter Piper, born in May 2024.