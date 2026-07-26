Ben Napier Calls Wife Erin Napier His ‘Dreamgirl’ in Candid Pool Photos

Ben Napier is giving fans a glimpse of wife Erin Napier enjoying summer by the pool. The HGTV star shared several candid photos of Erin soaking up the sun and cooling off at home.

Ben Napier Shares Beautiful Photos of Wife Erin at the Pool

On July 25, Ben took to Instagram to share photos of Erin sitting in the pool, with her hair pulled back and sporting sunglasses and a black swimsuit.

“Dreamgirl on 35mm film,” Ben noted in the caption.

Fans flooded the comments section to share, “She’s a rare beauty,” “Inside & out!,” “What a babe,” “So pretty,” and “She looks amazing!”

“She’s a classic beauty. Love you two together,” another fan wrote.

“God sure blessed you both with each other ♥️,” one fan commented.

Another fan simply gushed, “Stunning Erin!! 😍”

Erin Napier Is Showing Off a Longer Hairstyle

One fan pointed out Erin’s hair, writing, “Loooooove her longer hair 😍.”

The HGTV star’s fans started to notice her longer hairstyle in recent Instagram posts. “Are you letting your hair grow out, just curious,” one person asked in the comments of one of Erin’s June Instagram posts.

In a July 4 Instagram post teasing a new sunglasses collaboration, Erin showed off her longer hair.

Fans raved, “Erin, your hair looks really cute a little longer … but you are a cutie either way!” and “Loving Erin’s hair length 😍.”

When the couple officially announced the sunglasses collection release, fans flooded the comments section to share how much they love Erin’s new look.

“I like your sunnies too, but your hair! It looks so good like this!” one fan commented.

Other fans noted, “Your hair looks goooood! 😉” and “Those are gorgeous!!! And I love your hair!😉❤️.”

“1. These are soooo good! 2. I see you with that hair Erin, okay girl,” one fan wrote. “You’re beautiful and your hair versatility is next level! You can pull off so much! 😍”

Other compliments included, “Erin, your hair is adorable like that,” “Your hair looks amazing! Love it,” and “Your longer hair style is super cute.”

On February 1, Erin took to Instagram to give fans an update — including a note about her hair. “January flew by as we had the month off from filming and I got to be a stay at home teacher mom!” she wrote in the caption.

The HGTV star continued, “My hair got longer, Mae loves music lessons and stick on earrings and drawing pictures, I picked up oil pastels and they took me to the beach, Helen turned 8 and memorized a John Updike poem, did a book report on the Wizard of Oz, started running track and drew what the music of the week felt like.”

“Ben built a million fires, we checked a million books out at the library and read *some* of them. *not pictured from January: fever and snot and ear infection 😄* Is spring coming now? Maybe?” Erin added.

Among the photos of Ben and their daughters Mae and Helen, Erin included a mirror selfie pic with the text “Longest my hair has been since 2010.”