Tamera Mowry-Housley Eyes Big Career Shift Back to Daytime TV

It’s been four years since the last episode of the syndicated ensemble talk show “The Real” aired, and one of its hosts — 90s TV icon and Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley — is really starting to miss being on-air every day.

In late May 2026, while promoting her latest Hallmark movie, “Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Key to the Castle,” Mowry-Housley, 47, admitted that she’s begun dreaming of returning to daytime TV — but in a new way.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Misses Hearing People’s Stories on ‘The Real’ Talk Show

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Mowry-Housley co-hosted “The Real” with Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love from 2013 to 2020, though she returned as a guest host several times before the show ended in 2022. Actress and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Garcelle Beauvais stepped in when Mowry-Housley decided to leave the show to spend more time with her family — husband Adam Housley and their kids Aden, now 13, and Ariah, 10.

During an extended interview with Deidre Behar of “Entertainment Tonight,” Mowry-Housley was asked if she’s had any longing to get back into daytime TV. the “Sister Sister” alum looked surprised and quipped, “Were you listening to me in my dressing room? ‘Cause I literally just said that!”

“There is an itch,” she admitted, “because I love people. But most importantly, hearing their stories and their ‘whys’ behind their stories.”

Mowry-Housley explained, “Like, I loved talking about (guests’) projects when they would come, but I was more interested in how they got the project or what challenges that they may have gone through to get that project, ’cause it’s all about encouraging, inspiring, helping other peers, or just young men and women. That is what I feel like I miss most about being a talk show host.”

Hallmark Tamera Mowry-Housley in Hallmark’s “Baked With Love: Holiday”

Mowry-Housley has appeared in a dozen Hallmark movies since leaving “The Real” in 2020. She has also done some hosting for Hallmark in recent years, including joining the cast of “Home & Family” shortly before COVID led to its cancellation, a Hallmark+ series of interviews with her colleagues in 2024, and hosting “Baked With Love: Holiday,” a 2025 unscripted baking competition filmed in England.

When Behar asked Mowry-Housley what a future talk show looks like in her mind, she said, “You know, it looks like a Jennifer Hudson. I would love to do (that), I really would. I feel like I learned a lot, I have the experience. Would I love, maybe, a male co-host? That would be fun.”

The key, she acknowledged, is that she wants to do “something different,” adding that “even a female co-host would be nice, but I want it one (host) or two.”

Asked if she’s just “done with the panel thing,” Mowry-Housley replied, “I always set new goals for myself. So, I did that and I feel like I reached the ceiling. I won a Daytime Emmy for it. Made history. I always say, ‘Oh my gosh, I won the same award Ellen DeGeneres won, Oprah Winfrey won, Kelly Ripa (won).’ I reached the ceiling with that (show), so now I want to see what I can do — a new goal.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley Says She Wants to Spend a Little More Time with Her Kids Before Taking On a Talk Show

Hosting a daily talk show again could be tricky given that Mowry-Housley’s home is not in Los Angeles, but in Napa Valley, California, where her husband’s family owns a vineyard. It might not be possible to jump into a daily talk show right away, she acknowledged, but she still sees it on the horizon.

She told Behar, “One of the things that I have learned by having two kids and living in Napa is that right now … I do get to do my movies, but I also want to live with them.”

She continued, “I have a 13-year-old — it can be a tough, tough time. And my daughter, she’s soon to be 11. I can see her kind of, you know, starting to feel the things. And I want to be present for that. Right now, (it’s) family first in regards to that. So, the moment they start spreading their wings a little bit, or even a little flap, that’s when I’ll be like, ‘Hmm, I think it might be time for me to come back.”

Until then, though, Mowry-Housley is happy acting in and producing her Hallmark movies and appearing in her family’s new YouTube series, chronicling them renovating their run-down Napa property.