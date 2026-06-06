Paul Rudd Talks Teaming Up With His Wife Julie For a New Film Project

This weekend, Paul Rudd and his wife, Julie, are attending the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The “Ant-Man” actor stars in the new indie film, “Rain Reign.” Julie Rudd served as a producer on the project. As the couple prepares for the big premiere at Tribeca, Paul Rudd is opening up about the honor of working with his wife.

Paul Rudd Gushes Over His Wife’s Talent While Filming ‘Rain Reign’

“Rain Reign” follows 12-year-old Rose, a neurodivergent girl raised by her single father and uncle. Her dog, Rain, is an important part of her routine and tragically goes missing during a storm. Rose embarks on a quest to bring her pet home.

Paul Rudd stars as Rose’s uncle, while Julie Rudd helped produce the film. The couple enjoyed working with one another during the project.

“[Julie] was mighty involved before I was, certainly. It was awesome working with her,” the Marvel actor told PEOPLE. “One, she was really good at it. That’s not surprising. But it was really nice to go to set every day together. And we filmed it in upstate New York, which is really great because it’s not far from where we live.”

Over the course of their marriage, the Rudds have had many conversations about how to make their lives work amid Paul’s rigorous filming schedule. Thankfully, they didn’t need to separate at all for this project.

“We each kind of have these roles and this was like one of the first times, the first time really, that we really did kind of go to work together and it was really nice,” Paul Rudd continued. “I loved doing it and I kept thinking about it through my kids’ eyes. I liked that angle too.”

Getty Paul Rudd speaks onstage at Storytellers: Paul Rudd With Seth Meyers during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 4, 2026 in New York City.

Paul and Julie Rudd are the parents of Jack, 20, and Darby, 16. The shoot eventually turned into a family affair when the kids joined them on set.

When Jack and Darby were young, they would join their parents on many occasions. However, Paul Rudd admits that has happened less frequently as his children grew up.

“But then over the last many years, they’re not really [coming], either it’s in some far away location or they got their lives,” the 57-year-old shared. “They don’t really care. It was kind of cool that they wanted to come to set on this one.”

The ‘Ant-Man’ Actor Stars Alongside Nick Jonas in ‘Power Ballad’

While Paul Rudd enjoyed working on “Rain Reign,” it’s not his only upcoming project. He and Nick Jonas also star in “Power Ballad.”

Paul Rudd plays wedding singer Rick, who meets a washed-up boy band member, Danny, played by Nick Jonas. The pair bond over their love of music and songwriting. However, things fall apart when Danny takes credit for Rick’s song and uses it to relaunch his music career.

Deadline describes the film as “a love letter to artists and musicians who are truly passionate about their craft, depicting the trickle down of art, from pop stars to wedding singers to sidewalk buskers.”

“Power Ballad” is now available in theaters. “Rain Reign” debuts at the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend.