Amy Schumer Shows Off 50-Pound Weight Loss in Bikini Vacation Photos 

Amy Schumer is embracing where life has taken her.

The comedian and actress shared a series of unfiltered vacation photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse of a relaxing getaway while reflecting on how much her life has changed over the past few years.

Posing aboard a luxury boat under sunny skies, Schumer appeared confident and carefree as she smiled for the camera in a colorful floral bikini top paired with cream-colored ruched bottoms.

Schumer Looked Like She Was Having a Blast

Alongside the photos, the 45-year-old shared a heartfelt message about appreciating the moment.

“I never knew there would be days like this,” she wrote in the caption before adding, “No filter as per ushe.”

The candid snapshots showed Schumer enjoying time on the water with minimal makeup and naturally curly, wet hair.

She completed the look with oversized pink sunglasses while standing barefoot near the boat’s railing.

Another image captured the Trainwreck star gazing out across the ocean while wearing a patterned ankle-length cover-up over her swimsuit.

A separate photo showed Schumer relaxing on a cream-colored leather seat wearing a blue swimsuit, with diving gear and a wetsuit resting nearby as she smiled toward the camera.

Fans praised the actress for sharing authentic, unedited photos and continuing to be open about her relationship with her body.

The vacation update comes just weeks after Schumer offered another honest look at her health journey.

Schumer Has Been Showing Off Her New Figure

In July, she posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram Stories while wearing a cream-colored bikini.

The image prominently displayed her C-section scar, which she celebrated with an empowering caption.

“C section peaking out saying yeah I’m a warrior,” she wrote across the photo.

Schumer has spent the past several years openly discussing her health, body image and weight-loss journey with fans.

She has previously shared that she underwent liposuction in 2022 and later tried the weight-loss medication Wegovy before deciding it wasn’t the right long-term solution for her.

Since then, she has focused on improving her overall health through lifestyle changes.

The actress has also encouraged others to celebrate their accomplishments rather than feel guilty about feeling confident.

“Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help,” she previously wrote alongside a series of professional photos. “They are a celebration of life and health. Love to the single moms out there.”

The Comedian Previously Opened Uo About Living With Cushing Syndrome

Late last year, Schumer became even more candid while discussing her dramatic weight loss, explaining that her motivation had nothing to do with appearances, according to PEOPLE.

She also addressed speculation surrounding her changing look.

“I don’t get Botox or filler,” she wrote at the time, adding that despite reports claiming she had lost 30 pounds, she had actually lost 50.

“Not to look hot which does feel fun and temporary,” she continued. “I did it to survive.”

Schumer also revealed she had been diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition that can cause facial swelling and other serious health issues.

“I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you, but the internet caught it, and the disease has cleared,” she explained.

Now, with her latest vacation photos, Schumer appears to be celebrating more than just a getaway.

Her post serves as another reminder of how far she has come, embracing both her health and her confidence while enjoying moments she once wasn’t sure she’d experience.