Andrew Walker’s Special Birthday Post for Paul Campbell Gives Fans a Glimpse at Their Adorable Friendship

Paul Campbell just turned 47 years old on Monday, June 22, and although it’s now a couple of days late, his friend and fellow Hallmark star Andrew Walker has just shared a special post about the birthday boy that gives fans a look at the pair’s adorable real-life relationship.

Andrew Shared Reasons Why Paul ‘Deserves to Be Celebrated’

Andrew took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 24, to share a special post dedicated to Paul that included photos of the pair with pizza on a table in front of them, as well as a shot of Paul with pasta. Yum!

You’ll also spot the pair with their “Three Wise Men and a Baby” co-star, Tyler Hynes, as well as with their significant others.

“The funniest guy I know, the steady hand, the guy who’s always got your back and somehow brings out the best in everyone around him,” Andrew wrote in the caption of his post. “Just a few of the many reasons why @paulcampbellofficial deserves to be celebrated all month long.”

He finished his message by writing, “Love ya buddy, happy birthday… month 🎂👏”

In response, plenty of Andrew’s followers left comments. One person wrote, “Happy birthday @paulcampbellofficial! Hope it’s great! 🎂”

“Love you @paulcampbellofficial!! Happy Birthday 🥳🤗🫶,” another fan said.

A third person added, “Looking good there 👌”

“He is a creative force and a comedic talent all in one! May his birthday be as wonderful as his talent!🎂🎉✨️❣️,” came from someone else.

Yet another fan popped in a comment, writing, “The best birthday celebrations include pizza, pasta, family, and friends who are like family. Happy Birthday @paulcampbellofficial! 🎉🎂🍕🎈”

Paul & Tyler Have Also Shared Messages for Their Famous Pals

Andrew’s birthday message for Paul comes after the latter shared a similar sentiment on Tyler’s big day.

On May 6, Paul popped up a few photos of himself, Andrew and Tyler in an Instagram post, and wrote, “This beauty. If there’s a finer man out there I haven’t met him. An artist. A gentleman. A friend in the truest sense of the word. Happy birthday little bro. Xo”

Before that, Tyler made it clear that he also adores his pals in an Instagram Story that he shared on May 1, writing, “Two legends. Blessing our screens. 3 brothers. Having each other’s backs. 3 weekends in a row.”

He also tagged both Andrew and Paul, adding “@awalkk35 4 life” and “@paulcampbellofficial 4 life” along with crown emojis.

‘To Be Able to Do That With Your Best Friends [Is] the Holy Grail’

Andrew, Paul and Tyler’s friendship has been charming viewers for years. “In 2022, Hallmark fans were first introduced to the Brenner brothers in Three Wise Men and a Baby,” Women’s World notes.

Mentioning that “since the first movie premiered, two more have followed,” Women’s World points out that the “chemistry between these three Hallmark hunks is evident to those of us who watched these films at home,” adding that “it’s likely due to the strong friendship this trio of actors has cultivated when the cameras weren’t rolling over the last few years.”

“I don’t think there’s anything better than to be trying to make something lovely for an audience as wonderful and appreciative and deserving as they are,” Tyler told Women’s World. “And then to be able to do that with your best friends, who you love and admire as human beings and artists, that’s like the holy grail.”