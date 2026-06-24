Lacey Chabert Loses It on Disney Roller Coaster in Hilarious New Video

Lacey Chabert makes her living as an actress, able to be serious, sad, or smitten at the drop of a hat. But get the Hallmark star on a roller coaster, and all bets are off!

In a new social media video posted by Disney Parks on June 24, 2026, Chabert and the cast of her upcoming Christmas movie, “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” were challenged to ride Slinky Dog Dash, a family-friendly coaster in Disney World’s Toy Story Land, without showing any reaction. No screaming, no laughing, no gasping — and Chabert hilariously failed the assignment.

Lacey Chabert Tried Her Best on Disney Coaster, But Couldn’t Stop Giggling

While filming “Holiday Ever After A Disney World Wish Come True” earlier this year, Chabert and members of the cast — including Travis Van Winkle, Christy Carlson Romano, Bryce Dunfree, and Taegen Burns — got to hang out and have fun when they weren’t filming.

They all nailed the Slinky Dog Dash challenge — except for Chabert, who was seated next to Van Winkle and started giggling while he held a straight face. She tried to compose herself, but couldn’t.

Van Winkle cracked a small smile as he saw her losing it, but when she squealed at a sharp turn, he laughed and yelled, “Come on!”

As the coaster slowed down at one point, Chabert fixed her hair and said, “I’ve gotta collect myself, okay?” and like a drill sargeant, Van Winkle said, “For the rest of the ride! Not one expression on your face.”

As the coaster started up again, Chabert held her own — for about a second and a half and then burst out laughing again. Van Winkle smiled, “You’re killing me!”

Soon, Carlson Romano and Durfee could be seen clapping and laughing after a fun hill, too, and Burns — sitting alone — was the only one who made it through without a reaction, though she cutely let out a laugh at the end.

“Wow, I failed,” Chabert said as she wiped happy tears from her eyes, and Van Winkle admitted, “Your failure was very funny.”

Lacey Chabert Says ‘It’s No Surprise’ She Couldn’t Keep It Together

Fans had a blast watching the cast — especially Chabert — on the coaster. When someone wrote, “Lacey losing it 😂,” Chabert replied, “it’s no surprise I was the worst at this game 😂”

Hallmark and Disney fans alike said they could totally relate, including one who commented, “ove this try not to react video! TBH I’d fail at this too so I feel your pain @thereallacey and @thechristycarlsonromano lol. The rides are meant to enjoy the ride to the fullest. I’m so ready to ride this and other awesome rides this fall!”

Someone else wrote, “Try Not to React is such a fun trend, I want more videos like this!!!! Can’t wait to watch this movie!!!”

“This is so perfect,” another chimed in. “I just love this video, such happy vibes. ❤️👍”

“Holiday Ever After A Disney World Wish Come True” was filmed from December 2025 through early 2026 at Disney World and will be Hallmark’s first movie partnership with the iconic tourist destination.

According to the synopsis, Chabert’s character, Lindsey, heads to Walt Disney World with her family and winds up in the room next to Van Winkle’s character, Phillip, who’s also there with extended family. But the two have met before — on a first date that didn’t go well, providing for an awkward re-meeting at Disney.

Watch for the movie to premiere during Hallmark’s 16th annual Countdown to Christmas later this year.