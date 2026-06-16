Hallmark Fans Are Losing It Over Cast Intros for New Christmas Movie

With just over six months until Christmas, devoted fans of Hallmark and Disney are adorably starting to lose their cool, anxiously waiting for the premiere of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True.”

On June 15, 2026, fans went wild over the latest social media tease for the movie, which was filmed at Walt Disney World in Florida and stars Hallmark’s queen of Christmas, Lacey Chabert. Hallmark captioned a video introducing each member of the star-studded cast, “It’s never too early for holiday magic ✨”

Hallmark Channel Fans Flooded Post Featuring ‘Holiday Ever After’ Cast

With Disney World scenes as the backdrop, the social media video posted on June 15 featured each member of the primary cast wearing Mickey Mouse ears, with their first name written on the back of the cap. Then their movie character name was revealed as each star spun around with a smile.

It started with Chabert, with the name Lacey written on her cap…and then text appeared that said “as Lindsey” as she turned around. Her close friend and fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett quipped in the comments, “We love a turn pivot and reveal moment. Absolutely crushing it ❤️”

Then came Van Winkle — “as Phillip.” Next, Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano “as Nicole,” Richard Kind “as Alan,” Bryce Dunfree “as Sam,” Taegen Burns “as Kiera,” and Asher Alexander “as Jay.”

The video unlocked something in fans because they absolutely gushed over the mere thought of a Disney and Hallmark collaboration, including one who wrote, “I still can’t get over this crossover. My two favourite things! Disney and Hallmark ❤️❤️” while another fan declared, “This is my Super Bowl”

Another exclaimed, “I am sooo excited to see this movie!! My two worlds colliding!!”

Someone else commented, “You’ve combined two of our favorite things and we are here for it! 🎄🏰🧳❤️”

Fans Gushed Over Hallmark Channel’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ Cast, Too

Hallmark Lacey Chabert at Disney World with Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

Social media users were also thrilled to be reminded of the cast of “Holiday Ever After,” first announced in December 2025 as filming began on location, including someone who marveled, “But this cast 😮. Yayyy. Well done @hallmarkchannel 👏🏼👏🏼”

One wrote, “RICHARD KIND??? omg” of the beloved comic actor, while another wrote of Chabert, “So Happy Dat Da Queen Of Christmas @lacy.o.chabert Is Gonna B N Diz. @hallmark Movie!!😀”

Many were thrilled by Romano’s inclusion, since she played Ren Stevens on Disney Channel’s “Even Stevens” and was the voice of the titular character in the animated hit “Kim Possible.”

Even child actor Alexander shared his excitement, writing, “this MOVIE! Excitement is an Understatement ❤️💯”

In Hallmark’s “Holiday Ever After,” Chabert’s character Lindsey heads to Walt Disney World with her family and winds up in the room next to Van Winkle’s character, Phillip, who’s also there with extended family. But the two have met before — on a first date that didn’t go well, providing for an awkward re-meeting at Disney. But we’re trusting a little Disney magic is just the thing those two need to get on the right track for Christmas.

Watch for “Holiday Ever After” during Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas later this year.