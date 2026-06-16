Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens Offer a ‘Texas Two-Step’ Lesson — What Do You Think About Their Dancing?

Whether you’ve already watched Hallmark‘s new “Texas Two-Step” movie or are still waiting for just the right moment to do so, you may be feeling the country music vibe. Of course, that also means that you may feel like kickin’ up your boots and doing a little dancing.

If that’s the case, then you’ll definitely want to check out the story’s stars, Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens, giving fans a handy-dandy lesson when it comes to how to perform their smooth moves.

Or, perhaps you just want to take a look at these two show off their fancy footwork. Either way, we have just the thing for you!

See How Brendan and Heather Do the Texas Two-Step

“Put on your cowboy boots! It’s time for a lesson in the #TexasTwoStep 🤠,” the Hallmark Channel captioned a post that was shared on Instagram.

The post also included a video featuring Brendan and Heather giving fans a little dance-related demo.

After introducing themselves, the pair quickly slips into action, with Brendan explaining, “It’s all about quick, quick, slow, slow.”

Brendan and Heather start their dance as he continues to note the steps, before adding, “And then you stop saying it,” — which makes Heather laugh — “and then you just do it.”

While giving Heather a final spin, Brendan adds, “And that is it.”

Hallmark Hallmark “Texas Two-Step”

In response to the post, Heather added a comment, saying, “Dance captain Brendan is my favorite Brendan 👏🏽”

Fans also left messages, with one person writing, “I don’t think I’ve quite got the two step down. Does that mean I can get a personal lesson from Brendan himself? 😜”

“@hallmarkchannel love Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens❤️Enjoyed the movie… great actors ….done a phenomenal job!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” another social media user added.

A third fan wrote, “This pairing is brilliant!!! I already want a sequel. 😂”

Here Are a Few More Texas Two-Step Tips

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When it comes to this particular dance, Texas Monthly asks, “Watching couples coast around at the honky-tonk may intimidate the double-left-footed, but heck, if a cowboy can dance, how tough is it, really?”

Well, Rowdy DuFrene, a two-time United Country Western Dance Council World Champion, told Texas Monthly, “Two-stepping is just walking to a beat. While many variations exist, the true version follows a quick-quick-slow-slow pattern danced over six beats to music with four-four time.”

Canva cowboy boots, hat and guitar

Here are some more tips from Texas Monthly:

“To start, get into the traditional closed position. Gents, place your right hand on her left shoulder blade and hold your left arm out to the side, slightly bent. Ladies, lay your left arm on top of his right, gripping his bicep, and slip your right hand into his left. Crank up your favorite country crooner and get goin’.”

1. QUICK

“On the first beat, gents, step forward with your left foot as your partner steps back with her right. Don’t look down; lead with confidence to avoid bruising her toes.”

2. QUICK

“On the second beat, step forward with your right foot as she steps back with her left. Glide each foot past the other; never stop to close them together. Your mantra: ‘This is just like walking.'”

3. SLOW

“On the third beat, step forward with your left foot (sound familiar?) as your partner steps back with her right. Hold the fourth beat, with no movement; your partner mirrors you.”

4. SLOW

“Complete the pattern by stepping forward on the fifth beat with your right foot as she moves back on her left. Hold the sixth beat, then give the lady a twirl. You just completed a true two-step!”

Don’t forget:

• “Do mind your posture. A strong frame improves the quality of your dance (though a lady can keep it informal by hooking a thumb through her man’s back belt loop).”

• “Don’t be a kangaroo. Two-stepping is all about looking smooth, so avoid bouncing as you move.”

• “Do know your role. Leads set the pace and followers are along for the ride. To best read each other’s body language, stand close.”

• “Don’t dominate floor space. The line of dance moves counterclockwise; beginners should stick to the inner circle so that experts can skate by any stuttering steppers.”