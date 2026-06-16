Tamera Mowry-Housley Gives Fans a Look at Her Family’s Next Step — ‘We Destroyed Our Dream Home’

Although you’re surely used to seeing Tamera Mowry-Housley on the screen thanks to her beloved ’90s series “Sister, Sister” and her popular Hallmark movies, she’s recently stepped in front of the camera for a very different kind of project.

The actress and her family — husband Adam Housley, son Aden and daughter Ariah — have embarked on major renovation of their property in order to create their dream home.

Granted, that involves demolishing some of what’s already there, which is why the star has given fans a look at her family smashing things up.

Tamera and Her Family Are Tearing Down Walls

“‘Alright guys, it’s time to break things’ 😂,” Tamera wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that she shared on Thursday, June 11. “We finally started tearing down walls for our dream home, and honestly, it’s getting real! 🩷”

The post also included a video that showed the foursome getting down to work.

Fans could see even more of the demo in a YouTube video that Tamera shared called, “The Housley Farm: Demo Day Has Finally Arrived | Episode 5.”

“Welcome to Week 5 of the Housley Farm Renovation Series! In this episode, it’s finally time to break things,” the YouTube description explained. “We picked out our demo tools and gear and started tearing down walls before the crew comes in to finish the job. The kids were more than ready.”

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In the video, Adam explains that before the big demo begins, the family needs to go through the house and do a smaller demo while they decide what needs to stay and what should go.

After a little shopping trip to pick up safety gear and tools for smashing, the group gets to work. And that means a whole lot of destruction. Of course, that’s just what they intended and expected — and they can definitely handle it.

“In our family, it’s a whole lot of love mixed with a little bit of chaos every single day,” the YouTube blurb notes. “As we continue building our dream home in the country, we’re learning through the ups, downs, and unexpected moments together.”

The Family Plans to ‘Extensively Renovate’ Their Property

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If you weren’t already aware, then you’ll be interested to know that Tamera and Adam “have launched a new YouTube series titled The Housley Farm: Building Our Dream Home, to document the renovation process of their newly purchased home in Napa Valley, California,” according to People. “The Housleys plan to extensively renovate the home and the 15 acres of land it sits on, documenting each step of the process.”

“After years of looking around and trying to find the right property, we finally found it,” Adam noted. “We’ve been dreaming about this for a long time. Getting out of the city, getting into the country, teaching the kids and all of us how to be more sustainable to the land, having chickens and an orchard and vineyard.”

As for Tamera, who grew up in Los Angeles, she admitted, “I’m so excited but also a little nervous and anxious because I’m a city girl.”

In the first video of the series, you can check out Tamera and Adam giving viewers a tour of the home that had sat empty since 2018.

Along with expanding the primary suite and updating both the living areas and the kitchen, the family intends to fill the natural pond with fish and build a barn.

Fortunately for fans, they’ll be able to see every step along the way!