Hallmark Fan Calls Upcoming Movie the ‘Hottest of the Summer’ as Star Heather Hemmens Drops the Trailer

Hallmark fans are officially counting down the days until “Texas Two Step” premieres, and it seems like Heather Hemmens just kicked the excitement into high gear.

On Sunday, June 7, Hemmens shared the trailer for her upcoming Hallmark movie with Brendan Penny on Instagram, giving fans another look at the highly anticipated romance ahead of its June 13 debut. Alongside the trailer, the actress wrote:

“TEXAS TWO-STEP with us next Saturday, June 13!! This is insanely fun, you don’t want to miss it! Only on @hallmarkchannel 8/7c @therealbrendan_penny”

Let’s be real, a Hallmark movie starring Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny was already going to attract plenty of attention. After fans got their first look at the trailer, the excitement only grew.

WARNING: Beyond this point, this post may contain spoilers.

Hallmark Stars Show Their Support for Heather Hemmens

Before fans flooded the comments section, several familiar Hallmark faces stopped by to cheer Hemmens on.

Fellow Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett shared a simple “👏👏👏,” while his husband Jaymes Vaughan joked, “Hold up. Both my faves?! I am perched!”

Actor Will Kemp was equally enthusiastic, writing, “Hell yeah!! 👏🕺🏻💃🏽🙌🔥❤️”

Meanwhile, Hallmark favorite Nikki DeLoach added her own applause with, “👏👏👏”

Honestly, one of the best things about the Hallmark community is seeing stars support one another’s projects. This comment section definitely delivered on that front.

The excitement surrounding the film isn’t hard to understand. According to Hallmark’s official synopsis:

“Olivia returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing.”

Fans Are Ready for This Summer Romance

Hallmark Loretta Walsh, Brendan Penny, Heather Hemmens, and Zach Smadu for Hallmark’s “Texas Two Step” in 2026

While fellow actors showed their support, the fans may have been even more excited.

One viewer declared: “The hottest movie of the summer! 🤠🙌🏻 Grabbing my cowboy boots and ready to dance along!!”

Another fan reflected on Hemmens’ career journey, writing: “Watching you on hellcats, tvd then Roswell and now. You’re doing so good!!!”

Others kept things short and sweet saying things like “I’m excited to watch 👏👏,” “LOVE” lookin GOOD! 😍,” and “Ooooh I can’t wait for this one!”

It seems like many viewers have been anticipating this movie for weeks, especially after seeing the chemistry between Hemmens and Penny in the promotional photos and previews.

And yep, plenty of fans already appear ready to crown it one of Hallmark’s standout summer movies before it has even premiered.

Brendan Penny’s Earlier Post Sparked Similar Reactions

This isn’t the first time “Texas Two Step” has generated buzz online. Back in May, Brendan Penny shared the movie’s official poster (seen above) and told followers:

“I am so proud and excited for y’all to see this one. It’s absolutely fantastic and fun!”

Fans immediately jumped into the comments with their own reactions.

One viewer wrote, “This poster is seriously 🔥🔥🔥 I already told my husband he has to watch this one with me! Cant wait to see @therealbrendan_penny and @heatherhemmens heat up the summer!! 🤠❤️”

Another commented saying, “Brendon Penny will do an excellent job, let’s see how real the writers portray the Texas cowboy life.”

And perhaps one of the most enthusiastic responses came from a fan who wrote: “Ohhh I CANT WAIT for this one!!☺️ Seeing you dancing as a cowboy!!! YES! YES! And millions YESSSSSS🥰❤️‍🔥🤠”

Not every comment focused on the movie itself, though. One longtime Hallmark viewer used the opportunity to make a request: “@hallmarkchannel please bring back the poster taglines 😊 Anyone else missing those?”

Even so, the overall response has been overwhelmingly positive.

With a second-chance romance, country music, dancing, and two fan-favorite leads at the center of the story, it seems like “Texas Two Step” has all the ingredients Hallmark viewers love. Whether fans are showing up for Hemmens, Penny, the cowboy romance, or all of the above, the countdown is officially on.

“Texas Two Step” premieres Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Hallmark Brendan Penny and Heather Hemmens for Hallmark’s “Texas Two Step” in 2026