Cozy Beachside Romances Await Fans on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — June 16

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Tuesday, June 16. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” “The Waltons,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Love, Once and Always’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When Lucy’s childhood sweetheart plans to tear down the Gilded Age estate and replace it with a golf course, Lucy fights to preserve the historic mansion at all costs. As Lucy and Duncan set out to find a compromise, they learn that embracing the past may be the key to protecting the future.

Stars Amanda Schull, Peter Porte, Vanessa Bell Calloway.

“Love, Once and Always” premiered on Hallmark Channel on March 10, 2018 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Spring Fever” programming event.

‘Love at the Shore’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Successful and driven single mom Jenna Thompson writes teen novels, and she has only five weeks to deliver the next one to her publisher. So, this year’s annual beach vacation with her kids Nick (Luke Loveless) and Ally (Reagan Shumate), will be a working vacation for Jenna. Upon arrival, the family soon meets their new next-door neighbor, confident, devil-may-care surfer Lucas McKinnon, with whom they will be sharing walls and a patio for the next month. Lucas cranks up his music at night, sleeps late, and allows Tank to run around at will. Jenna bangs away at her novel with little success, often blaming Lucas’ loud volleyball matches and irregular hours for her inability to progress. However, after Lucas finds himself bonding with Nick and Ally, Jenna begins to see a different side of Lucas, and when the two find themselves alone together one evening for dinner, each begins to see the other in a whole new – and attractive – light.

Starring Amanda Righetti, Peter Porte and Hallmark Channel’s Happy the Dog.

“Love at the Shore” premiered on Hallmark Channel on August 5, 2017 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.

‘Aloha Heart’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A conservationist travels to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding and instead of a relaxing vacation, finds herself in wedding prep and helping the new hotel manager make changes to his family hotel.

Stars Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo.

“Aloha Heart” premiered on Hallmark Channel on July 29, 2023 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.

‘Double Scoop’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Nora discovers the best ice cream and hopes to land them as a client. Her sweet dreams hit a snag when her former colleague James has the same idea. Old sparks begin to melt the frosty tension.

Starring Taylor Cole and Ryan McPartlin.

“Double Scoop” premiered on Hallmark Channel on August 23, 2025 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.