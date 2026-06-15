Before It Became Hallmark’s Fan-Favorite Series, ‘When Calls the Heart’ Began as a 2013 Movie

If you’re a “When Calls the Heart” fan, let’s be real; you probably know Elizabeth Thatcher, Hope Valley, and the long-running Hallmark comfort of it all. But honestly, it seems like a lot of viewers still don’t realize the show didn’t start as a series at all. Yep, it actually began as a standalone Hallmark movie. And its early journey looks very different from what Hearties know today.

Before the weekly episodes, before the extended ensemble cast, and long before Hope Valley became a TV staple, there was a single film that quietly laid the foundation. For what? The series that would become one of Hallmark Channel’s most enduring franchises.

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The Original ‘WCTH’ Film Has a Very Different Starting Point

The original “When Calls the Heart” movie premiered on Hallmark Channel in 2013. It was inspired by Janette Oke’s 1983 novel of the same name, part of her “Canadian West” book series.

The film featured a notable cast: Maggie Grace (“Taken”) as Aunt Elizabeth, Poppy Drayton (“Charmed” reboot) as Elizabeth Thatcher, Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) as Wynn, Daniel Sharman (“Teen Wolf”) as Edward, Jean Smart (“24”) as Frances, and Lori Loughlin (“Full House”) as Abigail Stanton.

According to Hallmark’s synopsis:

“‘When Calls the Heart’ is the story of Elizabeth Thatcher, a young teacher accustomed to her high society life, who receives her first classroom post in a small prairie town in the Western Frontier led by two strong coal miner widows, Abigail Stanton and Frances Tunnecliffe. Set against the wild canvas of a 19th century coal town, Elizabeth will have to learn the ways of the frontier if she wishes to thrive in the rural west. How does Elizabeth adjust to her new hometown?”

There’s a simplicity to it that still resonates (i.e. city girl meets frontier life). But the structure, tone, and casting choices make it feel distinct from the series that followed.

Behind-the-Scenes: A Production That Nearly Didn’t Happen

And here’s where things get interesting.

The film was directed by Michael Landon Jr., who also wrote the script and served as an executive producer. He later went on to co-create the “When Calls the Heart” television series with Brian Bird, helping expand the original concept into a long-running franchise.

But the road from film to screen wasn’t smooth.

Production originally began in 2008, but after just 11 days of filming, the worst happened. Everything shut down due to the financial crisis that year. For a while, the project simply stalled out. It wasn’t until roughly four years later that Hallmark stepped in to finish the film and bring it to audiences.

In a 2020 conversation on the “Hearties Hotline Podcast,” Bird shared that Amell and Grace were asked to return to complete their roles. “They were so sweet to us when we approached them and said, ‘Hey, would you guys be able to help us finish the movie?’,” He recalled. “They said, ‘We would love to’.”

That behind-the-scenes detail adds a layer of appreciation to the final product. It wasn’t just a straightforward production; it was a project revived and completed years after it first began.

‘When Calls the Heart’: From Standalone Movie to Long-Running Hallmark Series

So how did a single film turn into a full-on franchise?

It seems like the movie laid the emotional groundwork, but the television series reimagined the world entirely. While both share the same source material from Janette Oke’s novel, the series evolved its own continuity, characters, and long-term storytelling direction.

As one fan pointed out on Reddit in 2024, the original film follows the book more closely than the series does. This helps explain why some character and plot elements feel different when compared side by side.

And that distinction matters for viewers revisiting the movie today. It’s not just a “pilot” for the series… it’s its own interpretation of the story.

Now, while fans are still waiting for Season 14 of “When Calls the Heart,” the original film offers something familiar yet different. It’s a look at the earliest version of a story that would go on to become a Hallmark cornerstone.

At the time of writing, the 2013 “When Calls the Heart” movie is available to stream for free on Tubi. Making it easy for both longtime Hearties and newer viewers to revisit where it all started.

Because sometimes, honestly, it’s the beginnings that make the journey even more interesting.