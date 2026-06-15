Hallmark’s First-Ever TV Series Changed the Network Forever, Here’s How You Can Watch ‘Cedar Cove’ 13 Years Later

Before there was “When Calls the Heart,” “The Way Home,” and a growing lineup of original series, there was “Cedar Cove.”

Back in 2012, Hallmark made a major move. The network had already built a loyal audience through its original movies, but it decided it was time to expand into scripted television. The result was “Cedar Cove,” Hallmark’s first-ever original primetime series.

Based on the beloved book series by Debbie Macomber, “Cedar Cove” introduced viewers to a charming small town filled with complicated relationships, second chances, family struggles, and romance. In many ways, it helped lay the foundation for the type of storytelling Hallmark fans continue to embrace today.

Honestly, it seems like it’s easy to forget just how big of a risk that was at the time. Hallmark was known for movies, and weekly series weren’t yet part of the brand fans had come to expect. Looking back now, though, it helped shape the network into what it is today.

Play

The Series That Started It All

At the center of “Cedar Cove” was Judge Olivia Lockhart, played by Andie MacDowell.

Hallmark described the series by saying:

“Judge Olivia Lockhart (MacDowell) is considered the community’s guiding light in the picturesque, coastal town of Cedar Cove, Washington. But like everyone else, Olivia fights the uphill battle of balancing career with family and finding love, all the while doing her best to care for the township she calls home.”

MacDowell brought warmth and strength to the role, making Olivia someone viewers could root for through every challenge life threw her way.

The series officially premiered in 2013 and ran through 2015, lasting three seasons and 36 episodes. Alongside MacDowell, the cast featured Dylan Neal, Sarah Smyth, Teryl Rothery, Timothy Webber, Bruce Boxleitner, and Sebastian Spence.

Looking back now, it’s also fun to spot familiar faces who would go on to become Hallmark favorites. Brennan Elliott, Barbara Niven, Jesse Hutch, Cindy Busby, and Corey Sevier all appeared throughout the show’s run, long before many fans came to know them through Hallmark’s extensive movie lineup.

“Cedar Cove” focused on the interconnected lives of its residents, blending romance and family drama with the comfort of a close-knit community. It was exactly the kind of heartfelt storytelling audiences had come to expect from the brand, just in a new format.

And let’s be real, if you’re a longtime Hallmark fan, there’s something especially fun about revisiting older projects and spotting actors who would later become staples of the network.

Hallmark Knew ‘Cedar Cove’ Was a Big Step Forward

At the time, Hallmark executives recognized they were venturing into new territory.

Michelle Vicary (the Executive Vice President at Hallmark back in 2012) told Variety:

“We’ve been one of the leading producers of TV movies. Our audience has an expectation for original content. Creating an original series was the next natural step… People come to our brand for a particular type of experience. It’s really about the emotional connection in the form of relationships, romance and storybook tales.”

Honestly, those comments still feel just as relevant today. Whether viewers tune in for holiday movies, mysteries, or weekly series, that emotional connection remains one of Hallmark’s defining qualities.

While “Cedar Cove” may not have run for a decade, its impact on the network is hard to overlook. Without it proving that Hallmark audiences would show up for serialized storytelling, the network’s later successes might have looked very different.

The series also earned recognition during its run. Per IMDb, “Cedar Cove” received two Leo Awards nominations in 2014. Lorraine Carson earned a nomination for Best Costume Design in a Dramatic Series, while Timothy Webber was recognized for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for the episode “Homecoming.”

The following year, the show received a Prism Award nomination for Drama Episode – Mental Health for the episode “Resolutions and Revelations.”

Here’s How You Can Watch ‘Cedar Cove’ Today

Getty Andie MacDowell, Dylan Neal, Teryl Rothery, Bruce Boxleitner, Barbara Niven, and Debbie Macomber (author) onstage for the “Cedar Cove” panel at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel’s 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour

The good news is that revisiting the town of Cedar Cove is still possible.

Hallmark+ is often the first stop for fans looking to stream the network’s library. However, because this is one of Hallmark’s older series, the full collection isn’t always available through the service.

If you’re hoping for a complete watch-through from beginning to end, purchasing the series through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV remains the most reliable option.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on free streaming platforms (like Tubi and Pluto). Older series frequently rotate in and out of their libraries, and Hallmark fans have occasionally spotted “Cedar Cove” pop up there as well.

Yep, tracking down older shows can sometimes take a little extra effort, but for fans who never watched “Cedar Cove” the first time around (or those simply wanting to revisit it) it’s well worth it.

More than a decade after Hallmark first took a chance on original scripted television, “Cedar Cove” remains an important part of the network’s history. For longtime viewers, it’s a nostalgic return to where it all began. For newer fans, it’s an opportunity to discover the series that helped shape Hallmark’s future; one heartfelt episode at a time.