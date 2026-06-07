Cindy Busby Revisits the ’90s in Throwback Post, and Fans Are Loving Every Photo

If there’s one thing social media has proven lately, it’s that people cannot resist a good ’90s throwback. The trend has been making the rounds among celebrities and fans alike, with everyone taking a trip down memory lane through old photos, iconic fashion choices, and plenty of nostalgia. Now, Cindy Busby has joined in on the fun.

The actress shared a collection of childhood (and teenage) photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her own ’90s memories. And honestly, the photos are exactly the kind of content that makes people want to dig through the old photo albums.

Alongside the slideshow, Busby wrote:

“💫It was better in the ‘90s 💫 What was your favourite thing about the ‘90s??”

She also gave a shoutout to the themed graphic tee she was wearing, adding:

“Thanks @positivelybrad & @dressingfestive for this awesome T-shirt!”

From Ski Trips to ‘Titanic’ Viewings & Beyond

The collection featured several snapshots from Busby’s younger years, and it seems like she covered just about every corner of the decade.

Among the photos were images of Busby posing with what appeared to be a fake shark, enjoying a ski trip, eating fast food, talking on a corded telephone, and attending a theatrical screening of “Titanic.”

Yep, you read that right. A corded phone and “Titanic” in theaters. That’s about as ’90s as it gets. And fans immediately embraced the nostalgic vibe.

One follower simply wrote: “Facts 💯”

Another shared a long list of favorite memories from the decade:

“The movies, going to the mall, Lisa Frank, TGIF line up!! Oh what wonderful memories 😊💕”

Busby was quick to jump into that conversation with a reply that will probably make a lot of millennials smile.

“yes, the TGIF lineup!!!! Family Matters, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World and Step by Step!”

Other fans reminisced about everything from old-school conversations on landline phones to the music, colors, and fashion of the era.

One commenter chimed in with, “😍❤️🙌🏻 Yes! I agree! Seeing you with the first telephone brings back memories. It certainly was a different kind of quality conversation one had with friends. Missing those old, but unique and full of sincere moments kind of days back then.”

Another added: “This is so iconic yet nostalgic 🥹🤭”

And person even fan joked about spotting a shared movie obsession, saying, “Love this!! Ok so we could have been Titanic movie besties 😂 This made me miss the 90s!”

It seems like Busby’s post accomplished exactly what a great throwback post should do; get people talking about their favorite memories.

Friends & Fans Joined the ‘90s Fun

Getty Gina Hiraizumi attends the LA Screening Of LMN’s “Keeping Up With The Joneses” in 2022 and Susie Abromeit at the “Tuner” New York Premiere in 2026

The comment section wasn’t just filled with fans. Fellow actress Gina Hiraizumi chimed in with a comment that focused on Busby’s shirt rather than the photos themselves.

“Need this shirt! 🔥 New Kids on the Block ❤️ core obsession!”

Meanwhile, Susie Abromeit found herself relating to the fashion choices shown throughout the slideshow.

“We have so many of the same outfits when I was that age tooooooo!!!!! Omg twins 👯”

Other followers continued sharing their appreciation for the photos with posts like “These are great photos Cindy, it is really nice to reminisce, I was doing that last night listening to 60’s music. 💖💖🇦🇺🙏” and “Wow!! Thanks for sharing, love it!! The styles, colors, music, were all great!!”

Let’s be real, that combination of styles, music, movies, malls, and TGIF sitcoms is probably why the decade continues to have such a strong hold on people today.

Cindy Busby: An Ongoing Career

Getty Cindy Busby at Clarins Celebrates Extra-Firming Energy with The Night Of Extra at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in 2026

While Cindy Busby was looking back at her childhood in this post, fans have continued following her work across television and film.

Many viewers still know her best for playing Ashley Stanton on “Heartland” from 2007-2025. More recently, she has appeared as Nora Anderson on the Great American Family series “When Hope Calls” and starred in the 2025 holiday film “There’s No Place Like Christmas” (2025).

Before that, Busby became a fan favorite through numerous Hallmark movies, including “Unleashing Mr. Darcy” (2016), “Marrying Mr. Darcy” (2018), “Warming Up to You” (2022), “Marry Me in Yosemite” (2022), and “Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance” (2023). Holiday movie fans also know her from titles like “A Puppy for Christmas” (2016), “Runaway Christmas Bride” (2017), and “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love” (2019).

She also starred in the “Unwrapping Christmas” collection: “Tina’s Miracle,” “Mia’s Prince,” “Lily’s Destiny,” and “Olivia’s Reunion,” all released in 2024.

For now, though, it seems like Cindy Busby was perfectly happy spending a day revisiting the decade of landlines, mall trips, TGIF sitcoms, and “Titanic.” Judging by the response from fans, plenty of people were more than happy to take that trip down memory lane with her.