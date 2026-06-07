Janel Parrish Lists Gorgeous Los Angeles Home for $3.29 Million Amid Divorce — See Inside

Days after court documents revealed that “Pretty Little Liars” alum and popular Hallmark star Janel Parrish will split the proceeds from her Los Angeles home with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Chris Long, the modern mansion hit the market on June 4, 2026.

Parrish, 37, confirmed her split from Long in early April after seven years of marriage, and they officially filed for divorce on April 28. A month later, on June 1, a court filing revealed how they planned to split up their assets, including their home, per Us Weekly.

Janel Parrish’s Los Angeles Home Has Lots of Luxury Amenities

Located in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, the 3,900 square foot home sits on a corner lot with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, per the Redfin real estate listing. The home was purchased by Parrish and Long in 2023 for $3.15 million and is now listed for $3.299 million.

Their realtor, Jesse Weinberg, called the home an “architectural modern masterpiece,” highlighting features like an open-concept floor plan, “soaring” 11-foot ceilings, and a “striking custom water art piece at the entrance.”

The home also boasts a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, a custom wine cellar, an outdoor pool and spa with a built-in barbecue, a yard with hedges for privacy, and an 844-square-foot rooftop deck overlooking the city. The real estate listing calls it “an entertainer’s dream with impeccable attention to detail and modern luxury at every turn.”

According to Us Weekly, Long has remained at the house since the couple officially separated on April 4, but planned to move out this month. Parrish headed home to see family in Honolulu, Hawaii, in early April, and has since posted multiple videos from the home of her new love, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sasha Farber.

Fans Have Seen Glimpses of Janel Parrish’s House in Past Social Media Posts

Court documents filed on June 1 said Parrish and Long will divide “all household furniture, furnishings, artwork, appliances, clothing, jewelry, personal effects, and personal property in [their] physical possession and control,” per Us Weekly.

The furnishings featured in the real estate listing are the same as those seen in periodic posts by Parrish over the last three years, including photos of the “Sugarplummed” star on the home’s large sectional couch. In one from August 2025, she could be seen sunning by the pool and Long snuggling with one of their dogs on the couch.

Parrish met Long, a chemical engineer, at a Dave & Buster’s in 2016, according to Just Jared. Two years later, in September 2018, Us Magazine published photos from their outdoor wedding ceremony in her native Hawaii.

After reports surfaced in early April that they had separated, Parrish confirmed the news in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you for all the incredibly kind and supportive messages, they’ve truly meant the world. After 10 beautiful years together, including 7 years of marriage, Chris and I made the difficult decision to end our marriage.”

“There is still so much love and respect between us, and I’m deeply grateful for everything we built together,” Parrish continued. “This chapter of my life, and Chris, will always mean so much to me. Thank you all again for the messages of love and support. Xo J.”

According to Us Weekly, court documents said Parrish and Long’s marital status will be “terminated,” and they will both be “restored” to single status on October 29.