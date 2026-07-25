Did Janel Parrish & Sasha Farber Split? Fans Notice Major Social Media Clue

Janel Parrish and Sasha Farber have fans wondering whether their romance has come to an end after eagle-eyed followers noticed a change on social media.

Speculation began after fans realized that photos and videos featuring Farber no longer appear on the Hallmark star’s Instagram page.

While Parrish’s account appears to have been cleared of posts featuring the “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Farber still has photos and videos of the actress on his own Instagram account.

Fans Are Wondering the Status of Their Relationship

The discovery quickly became a topic of conversation on the “Dancing With the Stars” subreddit, where fans debated whether the couple may have quietly called it quits.

Some commenters also pointed to a recent Instagram post from Farber that they felt hinted he may be going through a difficult time.

“Sometimes I just wanna pack up and move to Italy where life is less stressful,” he wrote.

While there has been no confirmation from either Parrish or Farber about the status of their relationship, the social media changes have fueled speculation among fans who have followed the couple since they first went public with their romance earlier this year.

Romance rumors first began in April when Farber shared a playful video of himself and Parrish dancing together in a parking lot at night.

“She’s still got it @janelparrish,” he captioned the April 9 clip.

Parrish joined in on the fun in the comments, replying, “😂😂😂 thanks for dancing with me as I laughed in your ear very loudly.”

In the weeks that followed, the pair became increasingly open about their relationship, frequently sharing moments together on social media before making their red carpet debut in early June.

Parrish Previously Gushed About Farber

Parrish also spoke affectionately about Farber while attending the Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 9.

“He just brings so much love and light and positivity to people in the world,” she said. “He’s just the best.”

She also revealed that one of the things that won her over was Farber’s cooking.

“He’s an amazing chef. I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30 p.m. and I’d walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me,” Parrish shared. “I’m just very, very lucky.”

According to the actress, Farber enjoys preparing a wide variety of meals and even introduced her to Russian cuisine.

“He makes everything,” she said, adding that he has introduced her to Russian food. “He does really great seafood, skewers, kebabs, just all of it. He’s so good at cooking. It’s amazing.”

The romance came shortly after Parrish’s marriage to Chris Long ended. News of their separation surfaced in April, and the divorce was finalized by June.

At this point, neither Parrish nor Farber has addressed the online speculation, and there has been no official indication that they have ended their relationship.

Social media activity alone isn’t always a reliable indicator of a couple’s status, as celebrities often archive or remove posts for a variety of personal or professional reasons.

The two also still follow one another at the time of publication.

Still, with Parrish’s posts featuring Farber no longer visible and fans closely watching both of their accounts, many are wondering whether the couple has quietly gone their separate ways—or if there’s another explanation behind the changes.