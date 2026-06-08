Hallmark Icon Nikki DeLoach’s Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Actress Nikki DeLoach is one of Hallmark’s most beloved and most recognizable faces. The star has appeared in over 20 movies on the popular channel.

DeLoach, 46, has been performing since the early 1990s. Her first on-screen credit was as a main cast member on the Disney Channel’s “The Mickey Mouse Club” from 1993 until 1995. Other roles quickly followed in 1995, which included the Western action movie “Gunfighter’s Moon” and the Fox sitcom “Misery Loves Company.”

Now, as well as for her Hallmark appearances, she is known best for playing Lacey Hamilton in MTV’s teen comedy-drama “Awkward” (from 2011 until 2016), MJ in Fox’s soap opera “North Shore” (from 2004 until 2005), and Brenda in NBC’s soap opera “Days of Our Lives” (from 2007 until 2009).

DeLoach’s fame has led to many red carpet appearances over the years. Whenever the actress is on a red carpet, she gets photographed, meaning countless images of her looking amazing on them exist.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at Nikki DeLoach’s best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

The Bouffant Top-knot

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the 39th People’s Choice Awards in 2013.

DeLoach wore a gorgeous Dilek Halif gown at the 39th People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2013. She paired the outfit with a bouffant top-knot for a dramatic but sophisticated look.

Pregnant Radiance

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2013.

A pregnant and radiant DeLoach opted for a Tiffany Rose maternity gown at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City in 2013. This standout look was both stylish and celebratory.

Cool Casual

Getty Nikki DeLoach at Super Saturday Los Angeles in 2014.

DeLoach went for a refreshingly cool casual look at Super Saturday Los Angeles in California in 2014. She opted to wear a strappy midnight blue camisole (tucked in), khaki-colored cargo pants with rolled-up hems, and light blue pumps.

Smart & Sexy

Getty Nikki DeLoach at Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2014 celebration.

DeLoach wore a smart and sexy short, form-fitting black bodysuit with a plunging neckline at Maxim’s Hot 100 Women of 2014 celebration in West Hollywood, California, in 2014.

Classic Elegance

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the 40th People’s Choice Awards in 2014.

At the 40th People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, DeLoach stunned in a sleek, tailored Raoul dress styled with a cute satin roll clutch, heels, and beautiful diamonds. A classic, elegant look.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in 2022.

DeLoach was undoubtedly pretty in pink at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in Santa Monica, California, in 2022. She wore a bold fuchsia gown with eye-catching slit details.

The Denim-Look Dress

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the premiere of “Cruel Summer” season 2 in 2023.

DeLoach wore a sleek, fitted, denim-look dress at the premiere of “Cruel Summer” season 2 in Los Angeles, California, in 2023. It was typically chic and form-fitting.

Little Black Dress

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the 49th Gracie Awards in 2024.

At the 49th Gracie Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2024, DeLoach wore a little black Cult Gaia dress that oozed class. Notably, she also chose to wear her father’s high school class ring that day.

Cocktail Ready

Getty Nikki DeLoach at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in 2024.

DeLoach opted for a timeless black cocktail dress at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala in 2024. It radiated sophistication and glamour.

Festive Sparkle

Nikki DeLoach at Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” holiday celebration in 2025.

In Nashville, Tennessee, at Hallmark’s “Countdown to Christmas” holiday celebration in 2025, DeLoach definitely got the memo re: festive sparkle. She wore a beautiful shiny silver dress with butterflies on it and playful hanging tassels. Coupled with glittering red high heels, she was quite the Christmas knockout.

So far in 2026, DeLoach’s only acting credits have come in the Hallmark television movies “True Justice 2: Eye for an Eye” and “The Greek Aisle.”

Her two confirmed upcoming projects are another Hallmark sequel in “True Justice 3: Lost Love” and the drama thriller television series “Poser.”

We can’t wait to see more of DeLoach on our screens. Moreover, we’re looking forward to seeing more of her looking fabulous on red carpets.

Nikki DeLoach’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.