Chad Michael Murray Shows Off His Abs in Hilarious New Ad That Has Fans Reliving His Early 2000s Heartthrob Era

Chad Michael Murray is reminding fans why he was one of the biggest crushes of the 2000s with swoon-worthy new advertisement that has everyone doing a double take.

The Hallmark alum, best known for starring in hit holiday romances like “Write Before Christmas,” “Road to Christmas,” and “Sand Dollar Cove,” recently appeared in a cheeky ad from the brand Snackish that puts his heartthrob status front and center. The playful clip even includes a nod to one of the actor’s most beloved early roles, sending longtime fans on a trip down memory lane.

Fans React as Murray Casually Shows Off His Impressive Six-Pack

While replying to a comment on a previous advertisement which a user said, “Yay!!!! Wait now with the music I kinda want a 2000s advertisement,” the brand Snackish shared a reel with Murray on set, lifting his shirt to reveal his abs as he gets mic’d up. The camera then pans to two employees standing there in awe, with one still holding a bag of their potato chips that have since been completely forgotten as they gawk at the actor. The clip is set to Jesse McCartney’s “The Best Day of My Life,” a song from the 2004 teen romantic comedy “A Cinderella Story,” in which Murray starred opposite Hilary Duff.

Fans in the comments were equally in awe, with many jokingly asking if the brand was hiring and playfully reacting to the clip:

“Willing to work for free if needed 😂”

“Dibs on helping at the next shoot ✋🏻”

“Does Chad come with the chips?🤤”

“Omgaaaaah 🤤 (the snack looks great too) 🤭”

“‘Thank you’ we all say in unison.”

“Oh 😍 are you guys hiring??”

“the way my teenage self is drooling🫣🥵”

Revisiting Murray’s Beloved Role in ‘A Cinderella Story’

Getty Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray appear on stage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios July 15, 2004 in New York City.

Murray has reflected fondly on the teen classic “A Cinderella Story” many times in the past.

“This movie is one of the most fun movies I’ve ever had to make,” Murray said during one interview. “I love this movie. It’s in my top two.”

He continued, “This movie felt like a high school field trip because we were just all friends. Everyone’s just having a good time.”

Murray recalled that the cast used to “all go hang out” on the weekends. “If you didn’t have an early call the next day, we’d go hang out.” He also revealed that JD Pardo was actually his roommate and best friend in real life, so when he was asked if he had any ideas for who could play his best friend in the movie, Murray pitched Pardo, who ended up playing Ryan in the movie.

“You just make relationships that, you know, are awesome,” Murray continued to gush about the talented ensemble. “You know, you’re watching Jennifer Coolidge just be the powerhouse that she is. Gosh, everybody on that movie, I’ll tell you, they hit the sweet spot.”

Murray even pitched a fun idea for a sequel to the film in a July 2025 interview with Parade where his character Austin Ames is an English teacher at their old high school and Duff’s character Sam is a divorced mother, and the two find their way back to each other when Sam’s daughter ends up in his class.