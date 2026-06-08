10 Hallmark Celebs Also Star in the Hottest TV Shows of 2026, From Kayla Wallace to Luke Macfarlane

Ever watched a TV show and been surprised to see a leading man or rom-com queen from one of your favorite Hallmark movies? It’s happening a lot lately, as a plethora of Hallmark Channel stars, from Kayla Wallace to Luke Macfarlane, have been cast in some of the biggest TV series, from broadcast networks to streamers like Netflix.

EntertainmentNow dug into the most-watched TV series of the last season (as of June 8, 2026), highlighting 10 Hallmark fan-favorites who’ve been rocking the ratings. Here’s who to keep an eye out for…

Arielle Kebbel Scores a Huge Hit with ‘Marshals’

Getty Arielle Kebbel attends the Los Angeles Premiere of CBS Original’s “Marshals” in February 2026

Arielle Kebbel has been part of some popular series over the years, including playing Lindsay on “Gilmore Girls” two decades ago, appearing in the CW’s ‘90210’ reboot, and playing Lexi in “The Vampire Diaries.” But in 2026, Kebbel scored her biggest series yet, starring in CBS’s “Marshals,” which is a “Yellowstone” spin-off about an ex-Navy SEAL who leaves the Yellowstone ranch to work with an elite U.S. Marshals team,

Kebbel has also starred in Hallmark movies like 2019’s “A Brush With Love” and 2023’s “Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance,” wrote in an Instagram post before her new series premiered, “I’m deeply grateful, emotional and nervous as hell.”

Kebbel did not need to feel anxious, though. “Marshals” was a huge hit when it premiered in March, becoming the third most-watched TV multiplatform show of the season across broadcast, cable, and streaming, per Variety.

Luke Macfarlane’s Juggling Hallmark Channel Movies & 2 Big Shows

Hallmark Luke Macfarlane in Hallmark’s “Caught by Love.”

Longtime Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane loves to juggle a variety of roles, from his beloved Hallmark movies — including January’s “Caught By Love” with Rachael Leigh Cook to “Platonic,” his AppleTV+ series with Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which has been renewed for a third season.

In March, Macfarlane thrilled fans of ABC’s “Shifting Gears” with a guest spot on the Tim Allen comedy, playing his frequently talked-about but never-seen son who’s just quit the Navy. Macfarlane got rave reviews from fans and ABC, and series showrunner Michelle Nader told TV Line that it’s likely he’ll be back for season three.

“Luke is so funny, and he fit into that family immediately,” she told the outlet. “I believed them right away. Tim loved working with him, and we all loved the idea of that character. I definitely think we’ll see more of Uncle Sam—and his acting journey—in Season 3.”

Hallmark Channel Star Kayla Wallace Stepped Away From ‘When Calls The Heart’ for Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’

Getty Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace

New mom Kayla Wallace, who is married to “When Calls The Heart” leading man Kevin McGarry, has co-starred on the Paramount+ series “Landman” for the last two seasons and has confirmed she’ll be back for season 3, which just began filming.

Wallace plays tenacious lawyer Rebecca Falcone in the Taylor Sheridan drama about the West Texas oil industry, with a star-studded cast including Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, and Andy Garcia. The second season, which wrapped up in January, was a massive hit again, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which said that during its finale week, “Landman” drew a whopping 1.62 billion minutes of viewing time.

Wallace, who announced the arrival of her first child with McGarry on May 10, had to step back from her role as Fiona on “When Calls The Heart” to film “Landman” in Fort Worth, Texas. A regular on WCTH since she joined the period drama in 2019, Wallace managed to film a couple of WCTH episodes during seasons 11 and 12, but was not part of season 13 in 2025.

That doesn’t mean Hearties will never see Fiona again, though, especially since the character moved to Nashville to be part of the women’s suffrage movement. In early 2025, Wallace told Soaps, “I’ve never closed that door (on returning). It’s such a big part of my life. My husband is still very much on that show. It’s funny, I’m around the cast a lot, so it never felt like a goodbye, and I hope it’s never a goodbye.”

Hallmark Christmas Movie Star Corey Cott Joins ‘Law & Order: SVU’

NBC Corey Cott as Detective Jake Griffin on “Law & Order: SVU”

Corey Cott did so well guest-starring as Detective Jake Griffin on NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” in 2025 that the actor got promoted to series regular in early 2026.

After wrapping up its 27th season this spring with its best season yet streaming on Peacock, up 27% in viewers over the previous season, the show will return in the fall for its record-breaking 28th season, per Deadline. The outlet said the show is NBC’s most-watched next-day series.

We love that kind of success for Cott, but hope it doesn’t cause him to break his Hallmark streak — with a Christmas movie each of the last four years, including 2025’s “The Snow Must Go On” with Heather Hemmens.

Hallmark Channel’s Jessy Schram Continues Her Impressive Run on ‘Chicago Med’ & Torrey DeVitto Came Back, Too

Hallmark Jessy Schram and Torrey DeVitto

In 2026, Jessy Schram has continued to appear as Dr. Hannah Asher on NBC’s long-running “Chicago Med,” the popular medical series she first joined in 2020. According to TV Series Finale, season 11 wrapped up in the spring of 2026 as NBC’s highest-rated scripted series.

Schram’s TV series success hasn’t kept her from working with Hallmark, though. She was one of the featured actors at the Hallmark Christmas Experience in November 2025 and starred in the Countdown for Christmas movie “A Suite Holiday Romance.” Other titles she’s starred in have included 2023’s “Mystic Christmas,” 2021’s “Time For Them to Come Home for Christmas,” and 2020’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol.”

Meanwhile, Torrey DeVitto made a surprise return to “Chicago Med” as Dr. Natalie Manning in October 2025, after leaving in season six. We know the show’s already renewed for a 12th season — could the “Love’s Greek to Me” star return, too?

Marcus Rosner & Meghan Ory Bring Drama to ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

Longtime Hallmark Channel stars Marcus Rosner and Meghan Ory have both made their mark on the CW’s “Sullivan’s Crossing,” which just got renewed for a fifth season.

The hit show stars Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray and Morgan Kohan, whose romance got put through the wringer thanks to Rosner’s character, Liam, in season four, which premiered in April 2026. Given how the season ended, Rosner likely won’t be a central character in season five — but you can catch him in his next Christmas in July movie, “Snowbound for the Holidays.”

Ory, meanwhile, first appeared on “Sullivan’s Crossing” in 2024, but made a surprise return in season four — and we’re hoping it leads to more! The “Chesapeake Shores” alum and “A Christmas Angel Match” star plays Sedona Jones, the sister of Murray’s Cal Jones.

Caroline Rhea Shines in ‘Sheriff Country’

Hallmark Caroline Rhea as Hallmark’s Mrs. Miracle

Caroline Rhea is no stranger to hit TV series, having co-starred with Melissa Joan Hart and Beth Broderick on the iconic 90s show “Sabrina, The Teenage Witch” and voicing “Phinneas & Ferb” character Linda Flynn-Fletcher since 2006.

Now, Rhea’s got another hit on her hands with the CBS and Paramount+ crime drama “Sheriff Country.” The series stars Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox, who “investigates criminal activity and patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter,” per IMDb.

Rhea, who’s starred in the Hallmark movies “Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” in 2021 and “Holiday Mismatch” in 2024, plays Sheriff Fox’s deadpan assistant in “Sheriff Country,” which was the Top 20 most-watched multiplatform shows, per Variety.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Answers the Call on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’

Getty Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her husband, country star Brad Paisley, in 2023.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who has appeared in many Hallmark movies, including 2021’s “Sister Swap” movies with her sister, beloved Hallmark star Ashley Williams, is now reporting for duty on ABC’s “9-1-1: Nashville.”

The “Father of the Bride” alum plays call center operator Cammie Raleigh in the “Nashville” spinoff, which did so well between broadcast airings and streaming that it was renewed for a second season to premiere in the fall, per Decider.

It’s worth noting that Williams-Paisley is pulling double-duty as a TV star these days, also hosting FOX’s “Farmer Wants a Wife” for the last two seasons. No word on if her sister can get her back to Hallmark anytime soon!