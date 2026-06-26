Chad Michael Murray Gets Candid About His Early 2000s Heartthrob Fame

Hallmark alum Chad Michael Murray is embracing the nostalgia that made him one of the biggest teen heartthrobs of the early 2000s.

The “One Tree Hill” star has teamed up with Bubly for a new summer campaign promoting the brand’s limited-edition Melted Ice Pop sparkling water flavor, and the commercial is packed with references longtime fans are sure to recognize.

The campaign stars content creator and self-described “90s and 00s historian” Erin Miller, who cracks open a can of the new flavor while sitting beneath a poster of Murray hanging over her bed.

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As she takes a sip, she’s transported into a dreamlike romance filled with playful nods to some of Murray’s most memorable on-screen characters.

Adding to the throwback feel, the commercial features The All-American Rejects’ hit song “Dirty Little Secret,” instantly transporting viewers back to the era when Murray was a fixture on television screens and movie theaters.

Speaking with People, the 44-year-old actor said nostalgia has a unique ability to reconnect people with meaningful moments from their lives.

“Nostalgia is, it’s just such a big part of our lives, right? Whether it’s the sights, the smells, the music, the tastes, the flavors, whatever it may be, it’s like a time machine and it transports us back to these beautiful moments in life for the most part,” Murray said.

He added that the campaign intentionally references different stages of his career, from his breakout role as Lucas Scott on “One Tree Hill” to his current work on “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

“It’s a wink and nod to everything, whether it’s [my character] Lucas Scott [from One Tree Hill] or even today with Sullivan’s Crossing chopping wood, it’s just funny. It’s a wink and nod to all of it that we can feel comfortable with.”

The new Melted Ice Pop flavor is available only for the summer, and he says the flavor even brings back memories of childhood.

“I had my moments of running to the ice cream truck and never being able to have one, so here’s my moment,” he said with a laugh. “I was just a poor kid. I was never allowed to get ice cream from the ice cream truck!”

Away from the cameras, Murray shares three children with wife Sarah Roemer.

Murray Reveals What He Thinks of Being Deemed a Heartthrob

Although a new generation has discovered his work through streaming services, Murray admitted it’s still difficult to process the fact that so many fans once had his posters hanging on their bedroom walls.

“I wouldn’t know how to answer that if I tried,” he said when asked about his status as one of the defining heartthrobs of the early 2000s.

Instead, Murray credits the success of the projects he was fortunate enough to be part of.

“I could say I was uber blessed to be in a lot of great shows that happened to catch on, from Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill, A Cinderella Story, Freaky Friday, even House of Wax, like if it was in the early aughts, I was probably in it kind of thing.”

Looking back, Murray believes the entertainment landscape has changed dramatically since those years.

“It was just a different time,” he said. “I think it was a simpler time. You know, we have so much content, so much access to so many things that I think it’s a little harder to dial into particular individuals.”