Get Ready for Christmas Magic, Royal Romance & an All-New Premiere on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — June 27

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Saturday, June 27. Grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘A Keller Christmas Vacation’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Christmas this year is going to be a little different for the Keller family, as parents, Anne and Ben, buy their three adult children – oldest son, Cal, middle son, Dylan and daughter, Emory – a river cruise down the Danube River from Germany, through Salzburg, to Vienna touring beautiful European Christmas Markets and towns along the way. The one problem? The very different siblings, who are each going through their own personal life challenges, have naturally gone in separate directions over the years and the idea of spending 10 days cooped up on a river cruise together makes each Keller child cringe for their own reasons. But they say “yes” because that’s what families do, never expecting it to turn out to be a glorious once-in-a-lifetime experience full of missed connections, new friendships, stunning vistas, relationship upheaval, budding romances, shipboard games, family bonding, and a secret that brings them all together in time for Christmas.

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher.

“A Keller Christmas Vacation” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2025.

‘An Alpine Holiday’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A grandmother’s last wish brings two estranged sisters Faith and Kelly, back together to travel to the French Alps for Christmas to recreate her first trip there with their grandfather. Facing all the challenges and wonder this unique holiday adventure brings, they learn to cherish their sisterhood above all, while also making room for romance to blossom between Kelly and their French mountaineer guide, Frederic.

Starring Ashley Williams, Laci J. Mailey and Julien Samani.

“An Alpine Holiday” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2025.

‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): With the town’s landmark Chinese restaurant closing, two siblings find themselves reevaluating their lives alongside the restaurant’s loyal patrons.

Starring Kara Wang, Osric Chau, Sara Canning, Antonio Cupo and Barbara Niven.

“Christmas at the Golden Dragon” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2022.

‘Christmas by Design’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A fashion designer gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her approach to what’s most important in life.

Starring Rebecca Dalton and Jonathan Keltz.

“Christmas by Design” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 27, 2023.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” premiered on ABC as a special Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation on December 9, 2012

‘If I Only Had Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Kansas City publicist Darcy ventures to the Emerald Educational Trust for the job of a lifetime, helping VP Glen Goodman and his team find the know how, courage, and heart to help a charity in need for Christmas. Darcy and Glen begin to realize they have everything in common. However, Glen’s surprise revelation at the big Christmas gala just may put an end to their promising romance before it has really gotten started.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“If I Only Had Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2020.

‘Our Holiday Story’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Our Holiday Story” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2024.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2017.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan.

“A Royal Christmas” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2014.

‘Christmas by Starlight’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her family’s beloved eatery, The Starlight Café, is slated for demolition, Annie vows to put a stop to it before Christmas.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas by Starlight” premiered on Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2020.

‘A Castle of Our Own’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When an overworked architect takes an unexpected summer trip, a sandcastle contest and a contractor help her reconnect with her daughter, rediscover joy, and find love she never saw coming.

Starring Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra.

“A Castle of Our Own” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 27, 2026.

‘Texas Two-Step’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Olivia returns to Texas to help her aunt with her country music bar that’s fallen on hard times and reconnects with Luke, her childhood sweetheart turned cowboy, and her passion for dancing.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny.

“Texas Two-Step” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 13, 2026.