Fans Can Get Access to Hallmark Stars ‘Like Never Before’ — ‘You’re Invited to the Private Group Chat’

If you’re a Hallmark fan — or perhaps you even consider yourself to be a Hallmark superfan — then you may feel like the channel’s stars could easily be your best friends.

Now, that could actually be the case thanks to the fact that you will soon be able to get up close and personal with your “favorite Hallmark stars like never before,” according to NJ.com.

‘See All the Hilarity That Happens Between Friends’

Hallmark Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jonathan Bennett

“You are invited to the private group chat and the group chat is going to be exposed for the fans to see all the hilarity that happens between friends,” Jonathan Bennett recently told NJ.com, while saying that the upcoming Hallmark Stars Live Tour will be like joining a private conversation between the Hallmark stars.

“There’s a certain vibe that happens when all your best friends are in the same room,” he added. “You start just bouncing off each other and just messing with each other. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen during the Hallmark Live tour.”

Hallmark Nikki DeLoach

For those who haven’t heard, the Hallmark Stars Live Tour will be stopping in 10 U.S. cities, from July 22 to August 2.

Wednesday, July 22 – Carteret, NJ

Thursday, July 23 – Woonsocket, RI

Friday, July 24 – New Haven, CT

Saturday, July 25 – Albany, NY

Sunday, July 26 – Morristown, NJ

Wednesday, July 29 – Reading, PA

Thursday, July 30 – Northfield, OH

Friday, July 31 – Detroit, MI

Saturday, August 1 – Waukegan, IL

Sunday, August 2 – Omaha, NE

Hallmark Andrew Walker

The event will feature 90-minute live shows with Jonathan in attendance for some of the stops, along with appearances by Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad.

NJ.com explains that the stars will “share never-before-heard stories from set and answer questions from fans,” while also engaging in “off-the-cuff conversations.”

Hallmark Ashley Williams

“I think the biggest thing I want to tell people that are thinking about coming to this tour is to expect the unexpected,” Jonathan said. “What happens when you take five Hallmark stars and you take the scripts away and you let them free to say and do whatever they want? Hilarity and chaos ensues and it’s so much fun.”

Jonathan Opened Up About ‘Unhinged’ Hallmark Fan Events

Hallmark Nikki DeLoach

“Like the movies they watch, Hallmark Channel fans have a reputation for being sweet and wholesome,” NJ.com points out. However, Jonathan “says the fan events can get pretty ‘unhinged,’ citing the time he took a toothpick out of Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes’ mouth and gave it to a fan.”

“[Hallmark fans], they’re nice, they’re sweet, but they also can get ravenous,” Jonathan explained. “Because they love the hunks. They love the girls, but they love the hunks. And these hunks have been in their homes for 10, 15 years. So, there’s a feeling of the fans knowing us and wanting more. And this live tour is the chance for us to give back to them and give them more.”

Hallmark Paul Campbell

That includes the fact that Jonathan “plans to tell fans about the ‘insane’ repercussions that followed him stealing a coat from the set of ‘The Christmas House,'” NJ.com mentioned. “He’s also looking forward to showing Hallmarkies the real people behind the characters.”