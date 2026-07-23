Hallmark Hunks Sweetly Serenade 100-Year-Old Fan on Her Birthday (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

The first night of Hallmark Channel’s first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour started with the sweetest surprise for a very special birthday girl in the audience.

On July 22, 2026, fans in Carteret, New Jersey, got to watch five beloved Hallmark stars — Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, Jonathan Bennett, and Tamera Mowry-Housley — gather onstage for a 90-minute show during which they told stories, answered fans’ questions, and even serenaded a 100-year-old fan.

Hallmark Hunks Andrew Walker & Jonathan Bennett Led ‘Happy Birthday’ Sing-Along for 100-Year-Old Fan

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During the first tour stop, the stars invited anyone in the audience who was celebrating a birthday to stand up. Bennett, who’s taking a break from filming “General Hospital” for the tour, and Walker noticed a woman with beautiful white hair to match her white cardigan standing up in honor of her special day.

The two Hallmark hunks immediately ran down from the stage and directly over to her seat. After Bennett yelled to the audience that, incredibly, she had turned 100 that day, the whole crowd joined in as he and Walker serenaded her with “Happy Birthday.”

After the song, Walker leaned in for a hug as she beamed. EntertainmentNow Editor Lauren Weigle captured footage of the sweet moment in the video above.

What Else Happened on Night 1 of Hallmark Stars Live?

EntertainmentNow Night one of Hallmark Stars Live, featuring (from left to right) Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Andrew Walker, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jonathan Bennett on July 22, 2026.

During the first night of Hallmark Stars Live, the five beloved actors sat in a semi-circle onstage at the Carteret Performing Arts Center to chat and share stories. But they also entertained the crowd by answering questions — from funny to touching — and performed hilarious improv sketches.

Before bidding the audience farewell, they held a little dance party onstage as Katy Perry’s “Firework” blared, sending fans home on a high note.

Next up, the five celebs will pile onto the big, purple Hallmark Stars Live bus and head for Woonsocket, Rhode Island, where they’ll put on another show on July 23. Hallmark has promised no two shows on the tour will be alike, giving fans a one-of-a-kind experience each night.

DeLoach, Walker, and Williams will be on tour for the full two weeks as the tour bus travels from the Northwest to the Midwest. But during the second week, Bennett and Mowry-Housley will swap places with fellow Hallmark stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

Before they hit the road, Walker told EntertainmentNow, “I can’t wait to see all the nooks and crannies of places I’ve never been to before. To see the people in these towns that our movies have resonated with, and to be on a bus with my friends, is going to be so much fun. I’m just looking forward to the whole thing.”

For a full list of Hallmark Stars Live tour dates and ticket availability, click here. After the tour ends in Omaha on August 2, the stars will gather with their peers in New York City for a party on August 4 to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s 25th birthday. In-person tickets are sold out, but virtual tickets are still available for those who want to tune in from afar.