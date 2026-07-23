Sofia Vergara’s Form-Fitting Red Dress Makes Her Look Like an IRL Jessica Rabbit (Photos)

America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara is one of the modern-day beauty icons and now, her latest red dress look has many comparing her to Jessica Rabbit.

Vergara, the former co-host of Fuera de Serie from 1995 to 1998 and the alum of Telenovela Acapulco, cuerpo y alma, is known for her daring and form-fitting looks. But now, her red dress look has brought fans to their knees!

Below, see details about Vergara’s red dress look and how it’s totally a Jessica Rabbit moment!

Sofia Vergara’s Jessica Rabbit Look

In case you missed it, on July 22, Vergara shared a new set of photos and videos showing her latest adventure (and latest ‘fit)! She shared the post on Instagram with the caption reading, “🥳🥳🇬🇷.”

In the videos and photos, we see Vergara living her best life, dancing, drinking, and hanging with her pals. Not only that, but we see her looking drop dead gorgeous in a truly Jessica Rabbit-inspired look!

As you can see, we see her wowing in a red lace dress with boning throughout to give it that form-fitting quality. She then paired the ravishing look with chunky gold jewelry throughout and black sunglasses, adding another layer of coolness to it.

It’s no secret that red is definitely Vergara’s color (red custom Dolce & Gabbana gown at the 2024 Emmys, or the red, strapless gown by Donna Karan Atelier at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards).

But this dress screams “Jessica Rabbit vibes!” For those who don’t know, Jessica Rabbit is the sultry, red-dress-clad bombshell that’s the wife of the cartoon character Roger Rabbit. She made her film debut in Who Framed Roger Rabbit and has been an inspiration for sexy characters.

We already know that Vergara is a beauty icon so this comparison totally makes sense!

Sofia Vergara on Fashion & Beauty

Getty Sofia Vergara

Ever since Vergara graced our screens in the 1990s, many have wanted to emulate her style and jaw-dropping confidence. And it turns out, she gave an inside look at both not too long ago. During an interview for the cover of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue in 2024, the Modern Family alum shared what beauty means to her.

“Beauty has always been very important. I think because I’m Latin, we always grow up thinking about looking good, doing your hair, your makeup. It’s something that makes you feel good,” she said. “I love beauty products. I love makeup, I love clothes. And I think now that I’m older, it’s great, because you know exactly what you like, what looks good on you, what doesn’t look good on you. I don’t do what is in fashion. I just do what feels good, makes me feel confident and beautiful.”

She then discussed what she believes the most attractive quality in women is confidence. She added, “I think it’s confidence. You need to be confident because I feel like many times you’re imagining things that are not happening or that it’s not the reality. So once you find that in you, when you mature, it’s liberating.”