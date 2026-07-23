Eva Longoria Wows in Leopard Bikini Top During Her Tropical Date With Husband Jose Baston

The Young and the Restless alum Eva Longoria is known for turning heads wherever she goes. Most recently, for wowing fans in a bikini-clad date-night look with her husband Jose Baston.

Longoria, who has starred in a wide array of projects from Disney’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip to 2015 horror film Visions, is no stranger to daring roles (and daring looks). (Not only is she a beloved actor, and director, but she was also a Devious Maids producer and the creator of the 2013 reality TV show Ready for Love! See what we mean when we say she’s as versatile and daring as can be?!)

Below, see Longoria’s truly stunning bikini summer date look!

Getty Eva Longoria

In case you missed it, the Instagram page Backgrid shared a series of photos from Longoria and Baston’s latest date. They shared the photos with the caption reading, “Eva Longoria looked stunning in a bikini top and denim shorts during a lunch date with her husband, José ‘Pepe’ Bastón, in Marbella, Spain.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the photos, we see Longoria, 51, looking as gorgeous as can be while rocking a pair of Daisy Dukes, a leopard bikini top, and a black cover-up. She paired the look with a white sun hat, black sunglasses, flip flips, and a macrame bag!

Not only is this look the perfect beachy summer date look, but we love the daring touch of her leopard bikini as her top. Longoria can rock anything, from glittering red carpet gowns to sultry swimsuits; and these photos prove that yet again!

Eva Longoria & Jose Baston’s Love Story

Getty Eva Longoria shareholder of the Necaxa club and her husband Jose Antonio Pepe Baston Patino

Back in 2015, the Desperate Housewives alum and businessman Bastón announced their engagement while vacationing in Dubai. Nearly three years prior, in 2013, they met after being set up by a mutual friend. They married around a year later, in May 2016, surrounded by family and friends in Mexico.

The lovebirds later welcomed their first child together: a son named Santiago “Santi” Enrique, whom they welcomed in 2018. (And Bastón has three children, two daughters and a son, from a previous marriage, whom Longoria considers her own!)

“He is the kindest human being. It makes me seem like a horrible person,” Longoria said to TODAY about her husband. “People go, ‘You’re so nice,’ I’m like, wait until you meet my husband because he is so kind to everybody and he’s just elegant and sophisticated.”

Eva Longoria’s Road to Confidence

Eva Longoria attends the “The Phoenician Scheme” red carpet

In a previous interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner at the ELLE Women in Hollywood, Longoria revealed she viewed herself as “the ugly duckling,” despite being a beauty icon.

She said, “I did not identify as a beauty growing up and so I don’t have a very healthy relationship with it because it didn’t define me.”

But in an interview with Byrdie, she discussed how she feels she’s only getting better with age! (So true!) She said, “I don’t mind aging…I just want to age well. I’m grateful to be able to move my body and work out, hike up a mountain, and play with my son. I’m trying to be as mobile as possible for as long as possible.”