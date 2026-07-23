Gisele Bündchen Celebrates 46th Birthday With Leopard-Print Bikini Photos and Heartfelt Message

Supermodel Embraces a New Year While Celebrating With Family, Friends, and Fans

Gisele Bündchen marked her 46th birthday by reflecting on gratitude, new beginnings, and the people who continue to support her.

The supermodel celebrated the occasion by posting a series of sun-soaked photos on Instagram on Wednesday, offering fans a look at her birthday celebration just days after turning 46 on Monday. Bündchen lounged barefoot on a wooden chair in a leopard-print bikini, holding pink and cream balloons as she smiled and soaked up the sunshine.

Alongside the photos, the model shared a heartfelt message about entering another year of life.

“Thank you all for the love and birthday wishes. I feel so grateful for this new cycle that is beginning and for all the adventures that lie ahead,” Bündchen wrote. “May the love and kindness you share return to each of you a thousandfold.”

The post quickly drew thousands of reactions from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom filled the comments section with birthday wishes. Her husband, Joaquim Valente, kept his message simple but affectionate, commenting, “👏🎉✨❤️🥳.”

Fellow supermodel Heidi Klum also joined the celebration, writing, “Happy Birthday G,” while countless fans shared messages celebrating Bündchen and wishing her another successful year.

Birthday Post Highlights a Season of Gratitude and Family

The birthday carousel featured more than just glamorous photos. One image captured Bündchen standing with her eyes closed, her hand resting over her heart as she looked toward the sun. Another showed her heart-shaped birthday cake, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

The post arrives during what has been an eventful chapter in Bündchen’s life, one centered on family and new beginnings.

Just days before celebrating her birthday, she shared photos from a family vacation in Tahiti. The collection included scenic moments with her two older children, Benjamin Rein, 16, and Vivian Lake, 13, whom she shares with former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Fans also caught a rare glimpse of her youngest child, whom she shares with Valente.

Bündchen and Valente announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2024. Their son was reportedly born in February 2025, marking a new milestone for the couple.

Later that year, the pair quietly married during an intimate ceremony in Surfside, Florida, in December 2025, choosing to keep the celebration largely out of the public eye.

Getty Gisele Bündchen attends the 2023 Met Gala in New York City

Although Bündchen has remained one of the fashion industry’s most recognizable faces for decades, she has increasingly used social media to highlight quieter moments with her family, wellness routines and appreciation for nature rather than focusing solely on her career.

A New Chapter After Decades in the Spotlight

Bündchen first rose to international fame in the late 1990s and went on to become one of the world’s highest-paid and most influential supermodels. She has fronted campaigns for major luxury brands, appeared on countless magazine covers and built a career that extends beyond modeling through philanthropy, environmental advocacy and wellness initiatives.

In recent years, however, her social media presence has showed a shift toward family life and personal growth. Her posts frequently feature moments spent outdoors, meditation, travel and time with her children.

Getty Gisele Bündchen attends the Gisele Bündchen x Gaia Herbs Launch Event in New York City

Last month, Bündchen honored Valente on Father’s Day by sharing a collection of family photos celebrating his relationship with all three of her children. In the caption, she called him “an incredible role model,” highlighting the close bond he has built with their blended family.

As she begins another year, Bündchen’s latest post serves as both a birthday celebration and a reflection on gratitude, family and the adventures still ahead. Judging by the overwhelming response from friends, fans and fellow celebrities, many remain eager to follow along as she enters this next chapter.