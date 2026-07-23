Ariana Biermann Opens Up About Her Connection With Liam Obergfoll After Hudson McLeroy Split

Ariana Biermann is sharing new details about her connection with “Next Gen NYC” costar Liam Obergfoll following the end of her longtime relationship with Hudson McLeroy.

Biermann’s comments come as viewers continue watching her personal life unfold on Season 2 of “Next Gen NYC”. Her evolving dynamic with both Obergfoll and McLeroy has become one of the season’s central storylines, with fans following how she navigates dating and moving forward after a long-term relationship.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Biermann reflected on meeting Obergfoll during filming for Season 2 and explained why she felt an immediate bond with him. The reality star had recently ended her on-and-off relationship with McLeroy, whom she dated for seven years before the pair split in October 2025.

Ariana Biermann Says She and Liam Obergfoll “Hit It Off”

According to Us Weekly, Biermann said Obergfoll quickly made a strong first impression.

“Honestly, he checked off every single box,” Biermann told the outlet. “After the first time I ever met [Liam], we just kind of hit it off immediately. We laugh like no other together, and we just always have such a great time.”

She also praised Obergfoll’s character, explaining that she recognized his kindness from the moment they met. As their friendship developed, Biermann had the opportunity to meet his family, something she admitted made her unexpectedly nervous.

Despite worrying about making a good impression, she told Us Weekly the experience couldn’t have gone better, describing Obergfoll’s family as welcoming and supportive. The positive experience further strengthened the connection the two were building as they spent more time together.

Biermann explained that earning the approval of Obergfoll’s family mattered because the relationship felt different from previous experiences. She said their warm welcome helped ease her nerves and reinforced the positive impression she had formed after getting to know him.

Their Romance Played Out on ‘Next Gen NYC’

Viewers have watched Biermann and Obergfoll’s relationship unfold during Season 2 of “Next Gen NYC”, where their growing bond became a major storyline following Biermann’s breakup with McLeroy.

The developing connection also caught the attention of McLeroy, who expressed concerns on the show after learning Biermann had become close with someone new. According to Us Weekly, Biermann appreciated that Obergfoll didn’t allow outside opinions to influence how he approached their relationship.

“It made me feel like I like a man who is strong and doesn’t care what the outside factors are saying,” she explained.

While Biermann acknowledged having “strong feelings” for Obergfoll, she also admitted she was still figuring out what dating looked like after spending much of her teenage and young adult years in one relationship. She said Obergfoll supported her as she worked through the emotions surrounding her breakup and described him as “a one-of-a-kind person.”

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Where Ariana Biermann Stands Today

Although their relationship sparked plenty of interest among “Next Gen NYC” viewers, Biermann told Us Weekly that she and Obergfoll are currently friends.

She also shared an update on where things stand with McLeroy, explaining that the former couple continues to take things “day by day” while focusing on their own personal growth. Biermann said maintaining the sense of peace and independence she found after the breakup remains important as they determine what the future holds.

Fans can continue following Biermann’s journey with both Obergfoll and McLeroy as new episodes of “Next Gen NYC” air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.