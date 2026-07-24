Margot Robbie Linked to Secret $28 Million Off-Market Gold Coast Estate Deal

Margot Robbie has been linked to a secret $28 million property deal on Queensland’s Gold Coast. The Hollywood star is believed to be the mystery buyer behind a sprawling hinterland estate that changed hands in a quiet off-market sale. The move reflects a trend among celebrities such as Sam Neill, who have used their entertainment careers to build personal havens away from Hollywood. While the purchase has not been publicly confirmed, the impressive property has quickly become one of the state’s most talked-about luxury homes.

Why Margot Robbie Is Linked to the Deal

As reported by the Daily Mail, the estate was purchased in June last year for about $28 million through a company called Pippyyork Pty Ltd. Property records show the firm’s sole director and shareholder is Gold Coast accountant David Hayes. Company documents state he holds the single share on behalf of another undisclosed party understood to be Robbie.

The publication also reported that Pippyyork was established as a $1 shelf company just weeks before the multimillion-dollar purchase. The off-market sale attracted little attention at the time. Instead, public focus remained on another record-breaking beachfront transaction in nearby suburb Mermaid Beach.

The quiet nature of the deal has only fueled speculation. Margot Robbie has not publicly commented on the reports, and neither have her representatives.

Inside The Luxury Hinterland Estate

The spectacular property, known as Redwood, sits on almost three hectares in Currumbin Valley. It was transformed into a luxurious ranch-style estate after its owners undertook an extensive rebuild. Architecture firm Paul Uhlmann Architects designed the impressive makeover.

The residence includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also offers space for 10 vehicles, horse stables, a swimming pool and a full-size tennis court. The secluded setting provides privacy while remaining a short drive from the Gold Coast’s famous beaches.

According to the Daily Mail, locals have also noticed new screening trees planted along the property’s rear boundary beside Currumbin Creek. The landscaping is said to provide even greater privacy from passing visitors.

Local real estate agent Stephen Hay described the property as “a magnificent, massive home.” He also told the Courier Mail, “There have been some big sales in Currumbin Valley – but nothing like this.” Hay added that the sale was “kept very low-key,” and many initially believed it was “some kind of business-related transaction.”

Why Margot Robbie’s Gold Coast Connection Matters

The reports have attracted extra attention because the location holds special meaning for Margot Robbie. The actress grew up on the Gold Coast and has often spoken warmly about her childhood in Currumbin Valley.

During an interview with Vogue Australia in 2019, Margot Robbie recalled doing her homework in a tree while growing up. She remembered the “camphor laurel trees” behind the family paddock and said her mother would “yell out the window when dinner was ready.”

She also reflected on how unique those experiences were.

“You realise how lucky you are to have grown up on the Gold Coast.”

If the reports are accurate, the purchase would represent a meaningful return to the region where she spent her early years. The peaceful acreage, rural lifestyle and secluded surroundings would also suit a global star seeking extra privacy away from Hollywood.

For now, the mystery remains unresolved. However, the reported links between Margot Robbie and the spectacular Currumbin Valley estate have already made the luxury property one of Queensland’s most closely watched real estate stories. Her reported homecoming follows a familiar path for Australian stars like Nicole Kidman, who have built global careers while staying connected to where they began.