Netflix Uncancels Show It Axed Last Year and Fans Are Psyched

In December 2025, Netflix announced that it was not proceeding with a fourth season of “Beauty in Black.”

The series, per Netflix’s logline, follows the “ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring … Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.”

Fans Were Shook

The soapy drama, produced by Tyler Perry, had resonated with fans, who took to social media in droves to express their disappointment.

At the time, fans on a Facebook group suggested starting a petition demanding a new season. “Too bad because it’s a great show,” wrote one fan, while while another declared, “They always messing with the good shows.”

Added another: “I’m truly disappointed that they’re ending one of the best shows Tyler Perry has created in a long time.”

‘Beauty’ Is Back

Netflix

More than a half-year later, Netflix has had a change of heart. “Beauty in Black” will indeed be back for an unanticipated fourth season to continue the soapy storyline.

“’Beauty in Black’ is back for Season 4, and the Bellarie family’s story is far from finished,” Perry told Tudum. “There was so much more I wanted to explore, and I’m grateful I get to keep telling this story.”

He sent a shout-out to all the fans who’d made their voices heard, and contributed to the show returning.

“To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!” he added

An Instagram Reveal

According to Tudum, fans are advised to buckle up.

“In Season 3, Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but holding on to her newfound power won’t be easy. When a deadly family feud erupts, she’s forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory (Crystle Stewart),” Tudum revealed. “Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as the family wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire Bellarie empire crashing down. “



Perry was joined by “Beauty in Black” stars Taylor Polidore Williams and Crystle Stewart to tease the upcoming season in a video shared via Instagram.

Fans Aren’t Hiding Their Excitement

Fans of the show were quick to chime in, sharing their excitement over the uncancelation in comments to the post.

“Yayyyyyyy I love this ratchet show!!!!” read one comment, while another declared, “Let’s go!!!”

Added another, “I’m so excited for this. I’ve been anxiously waiting for S3 now we getting an S4 too?!”

When Will ‘Beauty in Black’ Return?

The announcement arrives prior to the premiere of Season 3, for which Netflix has yet to set a date.

Given that the third season was announced in December (at the same time as the series’ cancelation), it’s likely that Season 3 will drop sometime later this year.

While an earlier Netflix press release declared that the third season would bring “Kimmie’s journey with the Bellarie family to an epic conclusion,” fans can rest assured that conclusion will take at least two more seasons to unfold.