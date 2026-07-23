‘Voicemails for Isabelle’ Continues Netflix Global Top 10 Streak

Netflix has a hit on its hands with “Voicemails for Isabelle.” The romantic comedy, written and directed by Leah McKendrick, continues its global Top 10 streak.

Since its release on June 19, the film has spent five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10. As of this week, it also remains a Top 10 movie in 44 countries, including the U.S., Canada and France.

When the film debuted at No. 1 in its first week, McKendrick reacted, sharing a post to Instagram. The caption read, “In the immortal words of Christina Aguilera: I’ve waited a long time for this. Thank you to everyone who has watched and rewatched, cried and crode again.”

Leave a Message at the Tone: The Plot of “Voicemails for Isabelle”

(L-R) Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch attend Netflix’s “Voicemails for Isabelle” premiere at TUDUM Theater on June 16, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Voicemails for Isabelle” stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson.

After her sister Isabelle dies from cystic fibrosis, Jill begins leaving voicemails to her number. sharing stories about her life in San Francisco as an aspiring baker. Unbeknownst to Jill, Isabelle’s phone number has been reassigned to Austin-based real estate agent Wes.

As Jill pours her heart out in each voicemail, Wes falls for her wit and charm while following the ups and downs of her dating life and career. He sets out for San Francisco to find her, but keeps one crucial secret: he has been receiving her messages all along.

The ensemble cast features Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage and Harry Shum Jr., while McKendrick stars as Breeda, one of Wes’ friends.

The Resurgence of the Rom-Con Genre

(L-R) Megan Danso, Ciara Bravo, Julia Swain, Lukas Gage, Dan Lin, Nick Robinson, Doug Belgrad, Alice Comer, Leah McKendrick, Cassidy Lange, Zoey Deutch, Angie Haney, Tanis Dolman, Jason Young, Toby Sandeman and Harry Shum Jr. attend Netflix’s “Voicemails for Isabelle” premiere at TUDUM Theater on June 16, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

In the past five weeks since its debut, “Voicemails for Isabelle” has received high praise from critics and viewers alike. The film currently holds an 88% Certified Fresh rating on the Tomatometer.

Romantic comedies are enjoying a comeback, with titles such as “Anyone But You,” “People We Meet on Vacation” and “Off Campus” finding enthusiastic audiences. “Voicemails for Isabelle” is the latest example of the genre’s renewed popularity.

Critics and fans alike praise the film for its love story but also its focus on sisterhood, family, friendships and grief.

In a recent interview with Refinery29 Australia, McKendrick said it was important for the film to explore more than just romantic love.

“We focus so much in our society on romantic love, and we say ‘I haven’t found love,’ or ‘I’m looking for love,’ as though the only type of love that exists is romantic love,” she said. “And then you have to realize you love your parents, you love your siblings, you love your friends.”

The soundtrack has emerged as another highlight for viewers. The lineup includes Taylor Swift‘s “marjorie” and “New Year’s Day,” Usher’s “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things.”

Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” is a standout from the soundtrack. Fans have taken to social media recreate the film’s iconic dance sequence to the song.

If you are planning on giving “Voicemails for Isabelle” a watch, make sure to have plenty of tissues nearby. You will be laughing, crying and even doing some dancing.