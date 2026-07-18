‘Off Campus’ Star Ella Bright Becomes Rare Beauty’s First-Ever Brand Ambassador

“Off Campus” star Ella Bright is in search of someone—or something—that can make her blush. Rare Beauty did just that, naming her the cosmetics company’s first-ever celebrity face outside of its founder .

Made You Blush

Rare Beauty teased the new campaign on Instagram with captions reading, “Guess who?” and “Are you blushing yet?”

On July 16, the “Made You Blush” campaign officially launched, highlighting the brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Bright serves as the face of the campaign.

In the campaign video, Bright says, “People are always trying to make me blush. Funny thing is, no one ever can.”

Yet a guitar-playing musician, a wrench-wielding handyman, an earbud-wearing music snob, and, of course, a Letterman jacket-wearing hockey player all vie to make Bright blush.

“Turns out there’s only one thing that makes me blush,” Bright concludes. “Soft Pinch Liquid Blush by Rare Beauty.”

Rare Beauty shared why they thought Bright was the perfect pick for campaign in a press release, saying, “Since launching, Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has become one of Rare Beauty’s most beloved bestsellers, prized for its bold and buildable pigment, and was a major catalyst in igniting the ‘blush boom’ across the industry. Pairing that product story with Ella’s own fandom and her breakout year on ‘Off Campus’ gives the campaign a sense of real cultural momentum, not just a product push.”

“I’m so excited to announce my partnership with Rare Beauty as the new face of the new ‘Made You Blush’ campaign! I’ve been a massive fan of the brand for years, and their Soft Pinch Liquid Blush has always been a favorite in my makeup routine,” Bright added in the press release. “Furthermore, I really admire Rare Beauty’s dedication to mental health initiatives, which is why this project means so much to me.”

A Rare Win for ‘Off Campus’ Fans

The 19-year-old British-American actress portrays music student Hannah Wells in Amazon Prime Video’s hit show “Off Campus.” The series is based on author Elle Kennedy’s best-selling hockey romance novels.

“Off Campus” follows four friends on a college ice hockey team at the fictional Briar University. Together, they navigate relationships, friendships and struggles behind young adulthood.

In season one, Hannah pretends to date hockey star Garrett (Belmont Cameli) to win over her crush. Unsurprisingly, during the scheme, Hannah and Garrett start to fall for each other.

Prime Video already renewed “Off Campus” for a second season ahead of its May premiere this year. The new season is currently in production in Vancouver and expected to be released next year.

The show is a smash-hit success for the streamer, becoming its third most-watched debut series of all time. “Off Campus” is also Prime Video’s No. 1 debut of all time among female viewers age 18-34, according to Variety.

As one of the leads for the first season, Bright has skyrocketed to popularity. She’s amassed close to six million followers on Instagram alone, graced magazine covers, appeared on popular late-night talk shows and walked red carpets.

Her collaboration with Rare Beauty is the latest milestone celebrating the passion of the ‘Off Campus’ fandom and the series’ growing success.