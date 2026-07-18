10 Sound-Based Horror Movies to Watch If You Like ‘Undertone’

Ian Tuason’s “Undertone” was a solid financial success, raking in $21.5 million at the global box office. While it’s not “Backrooms” or “Obsession” money, it’s a sizeable haul in the age of streaming and the overload of options. The sound-forward horror film pulls from “A Quiet Place” and “Archive 81,” as well as Tuason’s own background in virtual reality.

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“There was actually more audio direction in the script than there was camera direction,” the writer/director told Bloody Disgusting. That intention drives the plot forward, as it follows supernatural podcasters Evy (Nina Kiri) and Justin (Adam DiMarco), who investigate mysterious audio recordings. A new submission sends Evy into a dark rabbit hole that mirrors her recent move back home to care for her ailing mother.

With its specific aural experience, “Undertone” supplies ample opportunity to explore other sound-based horror films that deserve a wider audience. Here are 10 of the best to watch after “Undertone,” now streaming on HBO Max.

Monolith

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Matt Vesely’s 2023 film “Monolith” stars Lily Sullivan (“Evil Dead Rise”) as an investigative podcaster. When she discovers a peculiar artifact, she follows a trail of breadcrumbs into an alien conspiracy and learns how her own personal story fits into the bigger puzzle. Written by Lucy Campbell, the film expertly builds tension through strange and profoundly disturbing recordings that rival those found in “Undertone.” Sullivan reliably delivers a strong, emotionally off-kilter performance that snaps as the story progresses.

“Monolith” is now streaming on Tubi.

The Unheard

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Lachlan Watson, best known for their work in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Chucky,” leads Jeff Brown’s 2023 film “The Unheard.” Watson plays Chloe, who has just undergone a highly experimental surgery to restore her hearing. Her mother has also recently disappeared, and when she begins experiencing auditory hallucinations, Chloe isn’t sure if it’s the stress of worry over her mother or from surgery. “The Unheard” explores the sheer power and force of sound, both how human beings take it for granted and its use against society.

“The Unheard” is now streaming on Shudder.

Masking Threshold

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For those who suffer from tinnitus, Johannes Grenzfurthner’s monstrous 2021 film “Masking Threshold” perfectly captures the anxieties of living with the condition. A data analyst has had enough of the constant ringing in his ears, so he sets up a makeshift laboratory and experiments with various solutions. But intense isolation never works out for anyone. In his crusade, he loses grip with reality in shocking ways. “Masking Threshold” completely immerses you in the story, with static camera work driving home what it means to live at the mercy of your own eardrums.

“Masking Threshold” is now streaming on YouTube.

Don’t Look in the Dark

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Found footage film “Don’t Look in the Dark,” written and directed by Sam Freeman, is not for the faint of heart. While it borrows from the genre’s classic style, the overlooked indie pushes the envelope on what first-person POV can be. When a couple heads to the Pinelands National Reserve, their smartphones start recording on their own and capture some truly unsettling audio. While the visuals shake and rattle with the couple walking and running through the woods, the audio plays an increasingly crucial role in piecing together the couple’s last moments. Sam Freeman is on to something here.

“Don’t Look in the Dark” is currently making festival rounds and will be on streaming soon.

Session 9

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Brad Anderson’s 2001 haunted house story, “Session 9,” brings fresh meaning to possessions. The story follows asbestos removal workers who take a job cleaning an abandoned insane asylum. It’s tiresome work, but they need the money. As they slowly make their way through the countless rooms, one worker discovers a box of dusty therapy session tapes and begins listening. The audio tracks, which tell the story of a young girl with split personality disorder, are among the most chilling moments in horror. You have to hear it to believe it.

“Session 9” is available for rent and purchase on Apple TV and all other major digital retailers.

Sound of Violence

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Before she hit it big in the “Scream” franchise, Jasmin Savoy Brown starred in Alex Noyer’s 2021 film “Sound of Violence” as DJ and music teacher Alexis Reeves. When she recovers her hearing after a traumatic childhood, Alexis experiences sound in a brand new way. She witnessed the brutal murder of her mother, which now feeds into her pleasure of hearing literal violence. Noyer uses her story as a jumping-off point to explore how trauma impacts one’s connection to art, particularly music, and what that can mean about recovery.

“Sound of Violence” is now streaming on Tubi.

Hush

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Mike Flanagan navigates the lack of sound for a young deaf woman in 2016’s horror/thriller “Hush.” Kate Siegel stars as Maddie, an author who ventures into the woods to spend some time working on her next novel. When she sits down to write, a mysterious masked killer shows up in the woods. He quickly learns of her disability and uses that to his advantage. But Maddie has something he doesn’t: a vivid imagination. As she plots out endless possibilities of what his next move could be, she concocts a way to kill him for good. The sound design for the audience frequently mirrors Maddie’s experiences, with audio dropping out and then bursting back in again. It’s an inventive trick that layers on immense tension over the typical slasher-style formula.

“Hush” is now streaming on Shudder.

The Strings

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Ryan Glover marries sonic terror and indie music in 2020’s horror/thriller “The Strings.” Glover, who co-wrote the script with Krista Dzialoszynski, dives into the muddy waters of the psychology behind Catherine’s (Teagan Johnston) pain. She recently broke up with her ex, also a band member, which forced the group into a hiatus. Catherine heads to a remote cabin to work on a solo record. She grabs her drum pad and other electronics and quickly gets to writing. But she quickly loses her mind. There’s something in the cabin, and not even her new romance can help her now. “The Strings” walks the line between sound as a vehicle for horror and the blissful expressionism of songwriting. There are both good jams in the soundtrack and really terrifying moments around Catherine’s sonic templates.

“The Strings” is now streaming on Shudder.

Berberian Sound Studio

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Reality takes a hard left turn into surrealist horror in Peter Strickland’s “Berberian Sound Studio.” The film tells the tale of sound engineer Gilderoy (Toby Jones), who is tasked with creating sound effects for a Giallo film. As the Giallo increases its violence, Gilderoy’s world turns topsy-turvy. Other people on the creative team change, and the film-within-a-film takes on a life of its own. And it all traces back to Gilderoy’s work in the studio. “Berberian Sound Studio” marries Dario Argento and David Lynch in ways you’ll never imagine.

“Berberian Sound Studio” is now streaming on Shudder.

The Vast of Night

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“The Vast of Night,” directed by Andrew Patterson, takes the story of a late-night disc jockey and flips the script. During coverage of a local high school basketball game, DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) and his friend Fay (Sierra McCormick) hear a strange frequency, leading to a hunt for the truth about the sound and what it could all mean for their town. “The Vast of Night” flew under the radar in 2020, which is unfortunate, as its use of ambient sound is among the best in horror.

“The Vast of Night” is now streaming on Amazon Prime.