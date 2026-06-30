‘Paranormal Activity’ Reboot Lands ‘Tell Me Lies’ & ‘Mythic Quest’ Stars

Every once in a while, there’s a small original horror film that becomes a runaway box office hit. This year, “Obsession” has been that film, and the last microbudget horror film to find similar success was “Paranormal Activity” in 2009.

The film was originally made for around $15,000 and ended up grossing $194.2 million at the box office. It also spawned one of the biggest franchises in horror. However, the last film in the franchise, “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” went straight to streaming in 2021, and the franchise was in limbo for years.

That’s no longer going to be the case, as “Undertone” director Ian Tuason has been hired to direct the eighth installment in the franchise, and he’s already starting the casting process.

Sonia Mena & Chase Yi Join Cast

Getty Sonia Mena.

Any “Paranormal Activity” movie can’t have huge names in the cast. Part of the appeal is that it feels like you’re watching real footage.

With that in mind, Tuason has cast a couple of smaller names in the lead role. According to Deadline, Chase Yi of “Mythic Quest” fame and Sonia Mena of “Tell Me Lies” fame are both set to star as the leads of the film. Yi has had a very productive career, as he has 69 acting credits under his belt. He hasn’t had a chance to lead a major film like “Paranormal Activity,” so this could be a big step for him.

Mena only has 14 credits to her name, but she is one of the main cast members of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies.” Similar to Yi, this will be her first chance to lead a major franchise film.

Tuason Has Full Control Over His ‘Paranormal Activity’ Movie

“Paranormal Activity” is a huge IP, but none of the films have had the same impact as the first. Tuason’s debut feature “Undertone” is one of the most acclaimed horror films of the year. Before that, he was making horror short films on YouTube, similarly to “Obsession’s” Curry Barker and “Backrooms'” Kane Parsons.

“Undertone” was marketed as the “scariest movie you’ll ever hear,” because of the auditory nature of the film. He should feel right at home making a “Paranormal Activity” film. The best “Paranormal Activity” films rely on creating a scary atmosphere, more so than loud jump scares. Based on “Undertone,” Tuason understands how to do that as well as anybody.

While Blumhouse likes to make a loud popcorn horror film, they trust Tuason to let him make the movie he wants to make and gave him final cut.

“I can’t say too much about it, but I’m lucky to be given full control,” Tuason told Polygon. “So it’ll come from me, but I am a fan, so it will be handled with care.”

Tuason is going to do his best to stay true to the franchise, while also taking advantage of updates to technology.

“I want to take the best out of the first three, plus other found-footage films that influenced me,” Tuason added. “I’m going to take some elements there and I’m going to create a hybrid that’s going to define the found-footage genre. I want to go super DIY, still, but using up-to-date tech. It’s still going to look like someone shot it using cameras they have around the house. So iPhones, security cams, even a smart fridge.”