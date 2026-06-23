‘Off Campus’ Star Mika Abdalla Is Dating Co-Star Josh Heuston After Breakup With Jake Short

“Off Campus” costars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston are dating!

A source confirmed to US Weekly that the two are an item after they met on the set of the popular Amazon Prime series, where Abdalla plays Allie and Heuston portrays Justin.

The two were recently spotted together in Paris, with photos shared on social media showing them looking very close to one another.

And fans are loving this new duo!

“Literally went from her Sean to Dean,” one person commented.

“Mika and Josh in Paris together looking all cozy? The Off Campus fans are winning right now,” another person posted.

“Mika and Josh in Paris? Couple goals activated,” a fan wrote.

“This is a literal wattpad book plot come to life in Paris, I’m obsessed,” another fan expressed.

“she’s out here living her own romantic comedy,” one fan said.

Mika Abdalla Recently Ended Her Engagement

At the beginning of June, US Weekly was first to report that Abdalla and Jake Short ended their engagement.

“Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” a rep for Abdalla told the outlet. “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.

Abdalla and Short first met on the set of “Sex Appeal” in 2021 and started dating. The two then got engaged four years after they met.

Mika Abdalla’s Character Allie Will Star In Season 2 of ‘Off Campus‘

While Season 1 gave fans a little tease of Allie and Dean’s relationship, it will be the primary focus of Season 2, based on Elle Kennedy’s book The Score. Dean is played by Stephen Kalyn.

“Even though we do tease Dean and Allie a lot earlier than people expect, you are still left wanting a lot more,” Abdalla told Us Weekly in May. “And that’s something I’m really excited about. You just want to see more.”

She further explained that the show is aiming to “stay true to a lot” of the couple’s love story, adding that all the storylines between the different books are connected.

“I’m just really looking forward to digging deeper into who Allie and Dean are. They both kind of have these fronts, these personas that are hard to kind of crack through. They are kind of stereotypes of themselves, if that makes sense,” she said. “But in the books, there’s so much beneath the surface of Dean and there’s so much beneath the surface of Allie.”

And with that, she can’t wait to see it all unfold.

“When it is time for our season, I’m excited to dig emotionally into that a little bit more. [We] see Allie and Dean as their exteriors a lot in season 1,” Abdalla added. “And while that is fun, and they are super fun characters to play, I think as actors, selfishly, both of us are really excited to like, get psychological.”

The first season of the hit show was based on Kennedy’s book The Deal. She has also released The Score, The Goal, and The Legacy in the Off Campus series.