Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Nude Bodysuit During Surprise Performance

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans once again with her toned physique during a surprise performance over the weekend.

The former “American Idol” judge, 56, took the stage at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest on Saturday, before introducing the cast of “Off Campus” for a panel.

Getty Jennifer Lopez performs during Prime Video’s inaugural Obsessed Fest.

Lopez wowed in a sheer nude illusion bodysuit embellished with tattoo-inspired graphics and handwritten-style lettering, giving the appearance of body art.

The singer matched the skin-toned one-piece with a stunning pair of Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier boots, completing the bold look.

Jennifer Lopez Steals the Spotlight

Lopez made her entrance in a bright blue cropped fur jacket worn over one shoulder, then tossed it offstage as she continued dancing.

The singer performed her new single, “Everything’s Fine,” and her hit “On the Floor.”

Lopez’s 2011 track has recently reentered Billboard’s charts 15 years after its release.

On the May 27 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Lopez shared her excitement over the song’s renewed popularity.

“It’s so popular…a phenomenon!” Lopez told Kimmel. “They called me, and they were like, ‘On the Floor’ has entered the charts for the first time in 15 years.'”

In another interview, Lopez said she was blown away by it, adding that it was “fantastic.”

“First of all, I just was enjoying the show, but then to see what happened with the song after that and how viral it went,” the singer told Extra. “And then we met up and did a TikTok together, which was so much fun. It’s funny that a song that you made 15 years ago could go back into the charts. It’s incredible.”

Lopez continued, “And it also says a lot about the music business, in a way, like how these songs that you made that you love can actually all of a sudden be introduced to a whole new generation in a different way. And it’s fantastic. I loved it.”

“On the Floor” was featured in the first season of Off Campus, which stars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright.

On May 23, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared a video of herself dancing alongside Abdalla on Instagram.

“It’s a new Jeneration of party people…” Lopez captioned the clip.

Jennifer Lopez’s Vow to Fans

Getty Jennifer Lopez and the iconic “jungle dress.”

Meanwhile, Lopez previously made a vow to her fans that she would wear her iconic “jungle dress” again after 20 years.

During the same interview, Kimmel asked Lopez whether she still owns the iconic dress. “I have both dresses,” Lopez replied, referring to the second Versace gown created for the dress’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Lopez continued, “I’m going to make a promise right now. I’m gonna wear it in 20 years. And it’s gonna look good! You’re not gonna hate it, ok?”

The “Office Romance” actress is known for her age-defying physique, all thanks to her healthy lifestyle.

Previously, Lopez shared how she maintains her figure. “You know that you’re gonna be on screen… You gotta be prepared… in the gym and eating right…” she told Extra. “It’s about eating healthy and eating the right things and working out and being consistent. I say these things all the time.”