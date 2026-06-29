Hannah Harper Prepares for ‘String Cheese Tour’ with Major Purchase

When fans first met Hannah Harper on season 24 of “American Idol,” they learned she grew up in a musical family and spent much of her childhood touring with them. Now, after winning the competition, Harper is headlining her own tour, aptly titled the “String Cheese Tour,” a nod to the original song she performed during her audition that went viral.

While Harper recently joked that she had yet to secure her cash prize after winning the show, she did share that she had made a huge purchase that would make her tour a lot easier.

Hannah Harper Reveals She Purchased a Tour Bus for Her ‘String Cheese Tour’

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper is currently on her “String Cheese Tour,” which kicked off in early June and will run through November. In between her small city tour across the U.S., she will make a few pit stops as the opening act for both Brad Paisley on his “Live 2026 Tour” and Lauren Alaina’s “Stages” tour.

With months of tour dates ahead and having taken her husband and three children along for the ride, Harper decided to make life on the road a little bit easier. The singer recently took to Instagram to reveal that she had purchased her own tour bus.

While fans will have to wait for a more in-depth video of Harper’s tour bus and all its amenities, she shared that her parents picked up her bus in Nashville. In her post, she shared that the seller was especially kind by purchasing brand-new bedding for all the beds and cleaned the bus from top to bottom.

Harper went on to share a few unique features of her tour bus, including having the back lounge area converted into a bedroom for her and her husband. There was also a pack-and-play for the kids and a Keurig.

The video later sees Harper on her bus with her family, her band, and parents, with dad behind the wheel, as they make their way to the next music venue.

“We are officially out on tour, and my heart is so full. 🤍 A huge thank you to @robertsbrotherscoach for taking such incredible care of us and making sure every inch of this bus is road ready. We couldn’t do this without y’all!” Her caption read, also promising fans a full tour of the bus in her free time.

Harper Wants to Show ‘The World’ To Her Kids By Taking Them on Tour

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While bringing her three young sons on a months-long tour may seem like a big undertaking, Harper believed it was important to keep her family together.

Having grown up touring with her family’s band, The Harper Family band, she was able to experience life beyond her small town of Willow Springs, Missouri, something she now hopes to give her own children as they travel with her and her husband, Devon.

During her post-win interview with the official “American Idol” podcast with host Danielle Fishel, Harper shared about the importance of taking her entire family on tour: “I have the opportunity to share my music, and that puts my in a position to be able to travel with my boys.”

She continued, “And so to get to just show them the world and let them know, like, there’s more to life than your zip code. Like, we live in a rural area where people genuinely don’t leave their entire life. And so I just want them to see the world and know all the opportunities, and live life to the fullest.”

Fans can’t wait to see more videos from Harper traveling the country with her family.