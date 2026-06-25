Hannah Harper Announces Major Career Update During Busy Summer Tour

Hannah Harper’s music career continues to soar just over a month after winning “American Idol” season 24.

Fresh off her dream debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 2, where she performed her viral song “String Cheese” alongside Carrie Underwood, Harper is taking another major step in her career. Music Row reported that the “American Idol” winner has signed with global talent agency WME as she continues her rapid rise to fame.

Hannah Harper Makes Huge Career Move by Signing With Global Talent Agency, WME Group

Disney Hannah Harper performing on “American Idol.”

After winning season 24 of “American Idol” and landing a major record deal with 19 Recordings/Atlantic Records, Hannah Harper is continuing her meteoric rise.

Music Row recently reported that the country music singer has signed with global talent agency WME, marking another major milestone in her career. She will be represented by Alex Sera, Carlile Willett, and Morgan Kenney.

In a statement about the major career move, Harper said she was excited to join an agency that shares her vision and supports her goals as an artist.

“It’s a blessing to work alongside people who share the same goal: creating great music, serving others well and pointing people to Jesus along the way,” she said. “I immediately connected with Morgan Kenney’s vision, heart and the way she champions the people she serves.”

Harper continued, “I’m honored to be represented by WME and excited to see what doors this partnership may open. Grateful is an understatement.”

Kenney also shared a statement about working alongside the Idol winner. “I have tremendous admiration for Hannah. Her authenticity is rooted in her unwavering faith and strong family values. She possesses a rare combination of artistry, character and star power that resonates both on and off the stage,” she shared.

“We are honored to welcome her to WME and look forward to helping build the next chapter of her already remarkable journey,” Kenney added.

Harper Is Set to Join Brad Paisley & Lauren Alaina on Tour

Disney At the “American Idol” 20th high school reunion, fan-favorite Idols from the class of 2006, along with special guests, return as “Dancing with the Stars” pros bring some ballroom flair.

Harper is currently on her “String Cheese Tour,” named after the viral song she auditioned for on “American Idol.” However, the tour, which sees her performing in smaller cities, was something she had planned before coming on to the show.

“This was in the works prior to coming to ‘Idol,’ but it’s mainly smaller, intimate settings, theaters, festivals, and stuff like that. I’m excited about that, so if people want to see me down the road, I’d love to hug their necks,” .

The outlet reported that Harper’s tour kicked off on June 2 and will run through November. Along the way, the rising country star will also join Brad Paisley as an opening act on six dates of his “Live Tour” in late August and September.

Harper, who got to meet Paisley during “American Idol,” , “Y’all… this is a BIG one. The String Cheese Tour is making a few pit stops this year to join the one and only Brad Paisley!”

“I first met Brad in Hawaii when he was a mentor on ‘American Idol.’ He was so encouraging from the very beginning, and I’m incredibly grateful that he believed in what I was doing and saw something special in my music,” she added.

Additionally, this fall, Harper will join “Idol” alum Lauren Alaina as an opening act for six shows during her “The Stages Tour,” per Music Row.