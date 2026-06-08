‘American Idol’ Winner Hannah Harper Jokes She Could ‘Quit’ Music Now After Reaching a Career Dream

Hannah Harper’s career is soaring to new heights after winning “American Idol” season 24. Following her breakout success on the show, the Willow Springs, Missouri native is now gearing up for a nationwide tour named after the song that helped launch her career, “String Cheese.”

While Harper’s career is just getting started, she recently joked that she could “quit” any day now. Fans have no reason to worry, though, as she was simply celebrating a major career milestone she had long dreamed of achieving, and one that marks a defining moment for her as a country artist.

Hannah Harper Jokes About Quitting Music After Grand Ole Opry Debut

Getty Hannah Harper performs onstage at AMERICAN IDOLS – Live in Concert presented by 19 Recordings Takeover on June 03, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper just achieved a career milestone so meaningful that it jokingly made her consider quitting music altogether. Speaking with American Songwriter, Harper reflected on making her Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville on June 2, calling the experience “one of my biggest dreams.”

She continued, “Some people joke, and they’re like, ‘What are you going to do when you get to play the Opry?’ I’m like, ‘Quit. What else is there?’” Harper said.

Harper is not really giving up her music career, but she did state that there was “no other big moment” to reach after playing at the iconic music venue.

In fact, Harper’s debut was a memorable one after “American Idol” judge Carrie Underwood joined her on stage to sing a duet of her now-viral single, “String Cheese.” Harper auditioned with the personal tune, sharing that she wrote the song about her experiences with postpartum depression after welcoming her third child.

“I never thought that a song that I wrote Carrie Underwood would sing, especially something about cheese. You know what I mean?” Harper shared, adding, “I kind of pinned her down while we were at Idol and asked if she wanted to sing that [with me]. She couldn’t say no on the spot, so she got it out of the way, and she did an amazing job.”

Harper Shares What Made Her Opry Debut So Special

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When Harper made her debut on the Opry stage, she got emotional as she spoke to the crowd, reflecting on her musical journey.

“Let me tell you something about standing on this wood right now, I feel like there’s power coming through my boots,” she said. “This is a floor where so many legends stood on, and last year, I was sitting on my couch hoping and praying I’d have the opportunity that I get to share my original songs with the world,” she said.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Harper shared why her Opry debut was particularly meaningful because she was able to perform alongside her brothers, who are part of her family band.

“What made this day so special wasn’t just the stage—it was the people. Friends and family stopping by backstage with flowers, hugs, little gifts, and encouragement made it feel less like a performance and more like a celebration,” she began.

“Getting to stand in that Circle with my brothers is something I’ll never forget. They’ve been beside me from the very beginning, and some of my favorite memories have been made making music with them,” she shared.

Harper’s Family Joins Her on Her ‘String Cheese Tour’

Harper is now on her “String Cheese Tour,” which kicked off this month and is running through November. Her husband and three children are on the road with her, with the songstress sharing on the official “American Idol” podcast with Danielle Fishel that it will allow them to see what life is like outside of a small town.

“I have the opportunity to share my music and that puts me in a position to be able to travel with my boys. And so to get to just show them the world and let them know like there’s more to life than your zip code,” she said.

She continued, “I just want them to see the world and know all the opportunities, and live life to the fullest.”

Aside from showing her family more to life than their zip code, Harper also told American Songwriter that she is excited to be surrounded by people who voted for her week after week on Idol.

“The biggest thing that I’m looking forward to is getting to connect one-on-one with the people who voted for me the entire Idol journey,” she said. “I didn’t win with my own ability. It was the people, and the fans, and the friends and family … I don’t want to call them fans, those are my people … who made it happen each week and made me feel loved supported.”