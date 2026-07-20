Hannah Harper Shares Exciting Career First While on ‘String Cheese Tour’

“American Idol” winner Hannah Harper is currently on her massive “String Cheese Tour,” which sees her performing at smaller venues primarily in the Midwest and Southern states like Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas, and South Carolina.

Harper’s tour kicked off in early June with stops through November, but in between, the Idol winner will make special appearances for major country artists, including opening for Brad Paisley. In fact, she just completed another major career milestone during her tour run when she performed at her first-ever arena concert.

Hannah Harper Performs at Her First-Ever Arena Concert Alongside Dan + Shay, Bailey Zimmerman & More

In between her busy “String Cheese Tour,” “American Idol” winner Hannah Harper made some time to perform at a special benefit concert for kids on Saturday, July 18. Harper was among several country acts that took the stage at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, for Kosair Live, with major country acts Dan + Shay and Bailey Zimmerman as co-headliners.

It marked a very special moment for Harper, who shared on her Facebook that it was her first time performing an arena concert. The singer shared a video of herself backstage as she waited for her name to be called, where she was met by thousands of screaming fans.

“First arena y’all,” Harper captioned her post.

Fans in the comment section praised Harper and her performance. “You did amazing! My husband and I were there for an anniversary trip and to see you! It was great,” a person shared. “The first of many arenas my dear,” another wrote. “You were amazing! My daughter and I had so much fun!!” Another fan said.

Harper wasn’t the only “American Idol” contestant to perform at the benefit concert. The show also featured a performance by season 16’s Gabby Barrett, who sang her biggest hits that night.

Harper Is Filming Her Biggest Career Milestones

Before Harper embarked on her “String Cheese Tour,” she made her legendary Grand Ole Opry debut on June 2. It was yet another dream of Harper’s that she was able to fulfill, getting to sing her viral hit “String Cheese” alongside Idol judge Carrie Underwood.

Standing on the iconic country music stage, Harper shared with the crowd, “Let me tell you something about standing on this wood right now, I feel like there’s power coming through my boots. This is a floor where so many legends stood on, and last year, I was sitting on my couch hoping and praying I’d have the opportunity that I get to share my original songs with the world.”

Over a month later, Harper shared a sweet video of her husband recording the moments leading up to her Opry debut. In her caption, she shared how important it was to document every memory, just like her grandfather used to.

“The older I get, the more I realize just how quickly time slips by. One day, these ordinary little moments will be the memories our kids and grandkids hold onto. The laughter in the background, the voices of the people they loved, the beautiful chaos of everyday life those are the things that become priceless,” she shared.

“So this is my way of saying: buy the camera.”

She continued, “Watching this back, my heart just about explodes. The room was full of visitors, little feet running around, conversations happening over one another, and all the beautiful chaos surrounding one of the biggest moments of my life.”