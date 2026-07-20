Kelly Clarkson Reveals Health Scare That Left Her in a Panic

Leave it to “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson to keep things completely real with her audience, even when it comes to a terrifying health scare. The singer and talk show host recently opened up about a terrifying moment when she convinced herself that contaminated greens gave her a dangerous foodborne parasite. The ordeal left her with quite the story to share.

Kelly Clarkson Convinced She Had Eaten Contaminated Lettuce

Kelly Clarkson shared news of a terrifying health scare with concertgoers during her residency at Las Vegas’s The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” she told fans in a new TikTok video. “I don’t know if I’ve got that thing where people eat lettuce and [expletive].”

“But last night during the show, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Jesus,’” “The Voice” coach added. “I get back to my room. I have never been so happy there is not a man in the room.”

Clarkson continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, Lord.’ You know the part where you think it’s over; it has to be over! No girl!”

Kelly Clarkson’s Fans Thanked Her For Keeping it Real

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In the comments section of the TikTok video, fans applauded Clarkson for always keeping it real. Then, they added their own remarks.

“Who knew she does standup too?” asked one follower. A second fan posted, “She is literally the most insanely chaotic person ever, and I love it!!”

“Add comedian to her list of things she can do. What an absolute queen!” declared a third TikTok user.

A fourth fan noted, “I literally love how real she is and has always been herself.”

What Food Virus is Kelly Clarkson Speaking About?

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While Kelly Clarkson turned out to be totally fine, the panic itself wasn’t completely out of nowhere.

Her sudden scare coincided with national headlines about a widespread outbreak of Cyclospora. This microscopic parasite is found in contaminated leafy greens and can cause weeks of severe stomach trouble, according to Good Housekeeping.

While you can’t actually catch a plant virus from lettuce, foodborne parasites like this can easily hitch a ride on raw produce, making Kelly’s brief moment of health anxiety surprisingly relatable.

The lettuce that has been linked to the outbreak is from Taylor Farms, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Subsequently, the company said it was voluntarily removing from the U.S. market all of its iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico. “Trust is something we’ve worked for decades to earn, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to restore that confidence,” Taylor said.

Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson’s stomach trouble wasn’t linked to contaminated produce after all. Still, her willingness to share every bizarre detail serves as a testament to just how delightfully real she remains with her audience.

Whether she’s belting out a powerhouse cover or oversharing about an embarrassing health panic, she treats her viewers like close friends chatting over coffee. In an industry where celebrity moments often feel polished and rehearsed, the entertainer’s hilarious, unfiltered honesty is precisely why fans adore her.