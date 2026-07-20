Kelly Clarkson Reveals Daughter’s Sweet Rule She Has to Follow at Concerts

Kelly Clarkson shared a funny parenting moment during her latest Las Vegas residency performance, revealing that one of her biggest rules onstage actually comes from her daughter.

While interacting with fans during the concert, the former “Voice” judge explained why she politely declined a drink that was offered to her from the audience.

Clarkson’s Hilarious Exchange

Although Clarkson admitted she was tempted, she said she had made a promise to her 12-year-old daughter, River, and intended to keep it.

Videos circulating on social media captured the exchange as a fan near the stage offered the singer a beverage.

“Right now, I need like — unless it’s [expletive] Red Bull…” Clarkson joked into the microphone.

She explained that the excitement of performing had left her running on very little sleep.

“I’m having one of those nights where I was like, so excited about the show and like actually getting to do it that I did not sleep much,” she said.

Even so, Clarkson said she couldn’t accept the drink because of a promise she made to River.

“And I also promised my daughter, [who] knows better than me, to not take drinks from people that you don’t know.”

She quickly clarified with a laugh that she was the one who originally taught her daughter the lesson.

“I taught her that lesson, is what I meant,” she joked, drawing laughs from the audience.

Fans loved the lighthearted exchange and praised Clarkson for blending humor with an important safety message.

“I love her sense of humor,” one person commented on social media.

Another fan wrote, “She’s literally the best performer and herself always – love a Kelly show.”

A third joked, “Right, like I’d be tempted with a Red Bull, too!”

Another simply added, “She’s so funny.”

Later in the performance, Clarkson also reflected on the upcoming end of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which will wrap up after seven seasons later this summer.

Comparing life as a touring musician to working in television, she joked that her unfiltered personality might not always fit into a corporate workplace.

“I would get fired [by] NBC, but I don’t work there anymore,” she teased.

Clarkson continued by recalling how different the entertainment industry felt when she first launched her career as a teenager.

“It’s funny, you go to those HR meetings and you’re like, ‘Nobody on the road would last,’” she said. “It’s just a different world. I was 19 on a bus with dudes. ‘What? I can’t do what?’ ‘Yeah, that’s completely inappropriate.’”

Clarkson Is Focusing on Her Family

Earlier this year, Clarkson announced that her daytime talk show would conclude after seven seasons.

She explained that stepping away would allow her to spend more time with her children, River and 9-year-old son Remington “Remy.”

The singer relocated with her family and the show from Los Angeles to New York City in 2023 to be closer to relatives on the East Coast.

Clarkson shares both children with her late ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who died in August 2025 at age 48 following a battle with cancer.