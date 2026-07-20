Shania Twain Reveals True Story Behind Her Stage Name, Debunks Fans’ Long-Held Belief

Shania Twain has been a fixture on the international music scene since her 1997 album “Come on Over” became a monster hit. Selling a staggering 40 million copies worldwide, the album spawned an unheard of 12 hit singles, including “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

Fans have gotten to know her pretty well over the decades that have passed. However, it turns out that she still has some secrets to share.

Her Real Name Isn’t Shania Twain

Some fans might be surprised to learn that the name she uses onstage isn’t the one she was born with: Eilleen Regina Edwards.

Of course, more fervent fans are likely aware that the former advisor on “The Voice” took her stage surname from her stepfather, Jerry Twain, whose heritage sprang from the Ojibwe First Nations.

For years, those superfans have believed that she selected her first name as a tribute to her stepfather, understanding that “Shania” translates to “on my way” in the Ojibwe language. However, in a recent sit-down with “CBS Sunday Morning,” she revealed that’s a popular misconception — and, in fact, she took her name from a whole other source.

Interviewed by Seth Doane about her upcoming album, “Little Miss Twain,” she shared the journey of how Eileen Edwards transformed into Shania Twain.

“And the Shania was a request from the label,” she told Doane.

“So, as I’m getting signed, they asked me to change my last name, which I did not want to change because that was my family name, and I felt that I would be betraying my family and an identity that I was clinging to after my parents died,” she explained.

The Truth About Shania

As the interview continued, Twain debunked the long-held belief that Shania means “on my way,” instead revealing a whole other origin story.

According to Twain, she’d encountered “a wardrobe mistress” who mentioned the name Shania, and it stuck with her.

“When I heard her name, I’m thinking, ‘Ooh, that’s a good one.’ You know, that’s a pretty name. I like it. I’d never heard it before. It was very unique, and I just presented it to the label and said, ‘What about Shania Twain?’ And they loved it,” she said.

“I guess it fell into my lap is probably a better way to say it,” she conceded.

Shania Is Still Eileen

While the name Eileen Edwards would be unlikely to sell any tickets, that remains who Shania Twain is at her core.

In fact, she revealed that most of the people who are close to her still call her Eileen, not Shania.

She Still Struggles with Stage Fright

Despite having performed for thousands — most recently, as the opening act for Harry Styles’ record-breaking run of concerts at London’s massive Wembley Arena — she admitted that she still experiences stage fright.

As she told Doane, it all stems from her experiences as a young child singing in bars.

“The amount of people is not necessarily what affected me over the years with stage fright,” she eplained.

“It was starting so young in bars that were, you know, I was eight years old, and the bars were smoky, and everyone was intoxicated,” she added. “I don’t know what I’m actually singing about, because I’m singing about divorce, and I’m eight.”

